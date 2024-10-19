Lakers Vs. Warriors Preseason Preview: Final Tuneup Before Opening Night

The first preseason meeting between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors saw both sides play their stars a decent amount of minutes as they ramped things up. But with the regular season now just days away, it will be the opposite in the preseason finale as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green will all sit out when the two teams meet at the Chase Center.

That doesn’t mean the arena won’t be buzzing for an outstanding shooter as rookie Dalton Knecht had the entire basketball world going crazy last night with his performance against the Phoenix Suns. Knecht scored 20 straight points for the Lakers, forcing overtime and leading them to a road victory, finishing with 35 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Expecting him to have an encore performance might be a bit much, but Redick and the Lakers have raved about his fearlessness and confidence for some time now. He will be the man expected to carry the offense on this night so how he approaches this contest is far more important than the end results.

With most of the regulars sitting out, this will be a big opportunity for many of the younger players, even those who won’t make the final roster, to show that they deserve a spot somewhere or perhaps even a two-way contract.

Of course Bronny James will get the most attention as he continues to try and develop his offensive game to go along with the defensive flashes he has shown. 2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino will also be looking to find his shooting stroke after a rough couple of games offensively, though he has done well with his playmaking and defense while limiting turnovers.

Big man Colin Castleton should also get plenty of minutes, and now, in his second season on a two-way deal, he will need to show some progression toward being able to contribute to the Lakers’ main roster. Fellow two-way big Armel Traore has been highly active this preseason, and Quincy Olivari will also have a great chance to show why he should stick around somewhere in the league.

The Warriors have plenty on their end to watch as well, with a litany of players battling for a rotation spot when the regular season begins and others simply trying to make the team.

Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis are all expected to make an impact, but just how big a part of the rotation is and whether they will start is unclear. Players like Lindy Waters III, Gui Santos and former lottery pick Kevin Knox are just trying to make the team.

This won’t be a night for the stars, but for those on the court for the Lakers and Warriors, this is still an audition for someone.

Los Angeles Lakers (2-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (5-0)

7:30 p.m. PT, October 18, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN2

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Hood-Schifino

SG: Max Christie

SF: Dalton Knecht

PF: Armel Traore

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Bronny James, Colin Castleton, Quincy Olivari, Maxwell Lewis, Jordan Goodwin, Kylor Kelley

Projected Warriors Starting Lineup:

PG: Brandin Podziemski

SG: Moses Moody

SF: Lindy Waters III

PF: Jonathan Kuminga

C: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Key Reserves: Kevin Knox, Gui Santos, Quentin Post, Reece Beekman