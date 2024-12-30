LeBron James Believes He Could Play Another 5-7 Years If He Wanted; Plans For Finish Career With Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James hit a milestone on Monday as he turned 40 years old. The all-time legend continues to be one of the best players in the league even at that age and in his 22nd NBA season.

For many, a time like this would be about reflection and appreciating all that he has accomplished in his NBA career, arguably the greatest ever. And while there was certainly some of that, LeBron was also focused on the future and, in particular, how much longer he plans to play.

At this point, no one would doubt just how long James could continue to play, but following Lakers practice, he made it clear that he could keep going for a long time if he wanted to.

“It won’t be because I can’t play this game at a high level,” LeBron said. “Because to be honest if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level probably about another 5-7 years if I wanted to. But I’m not gonna do that.”

James added that playing into his 40s is not something he could have ever imagined.

“Nah. Nah. Of course not,” LeBron said. “I didn’t give myself a timetable of how long I was going to play the game. I just told myself I wanted to maximize the time that I had in the league and try to be as great as I could be whenever my time was done. But no. No. I would have never been able to say at 18 when I was drafted that I would still be playing in this league at 40.

With his level of basketball IQ, passing ability and improved 3-point shooting, there is little doubt that LeBron could continue to be an effective basketball player for many years. Perhaps not at the most elite of levels, but he has been great at picking his spots on when to take over and that wouldn’t change.

But James seems likely to hang it up before he gets to a point where he is not at the level he is used to performing at. And when he does retire, he plans for it to be in a Lakers uniform.

“I think that’s the plan. I would love for it to end here, that would be the plan,” he said. “I came here to finish the last stage of my career and to finish it off here, but I’m also not silly or too jaded to not know the business of the game as well, you know the business of basketball. I think my relationship with this organization speaks for itself and hopefully I don’t have to go nowhere before my career is over.”

LeBron also added that once he retires there will be no coming back like others have done so the basketball world truly does need to appreciate this all-time legend while he is still here.

Lakers coach JJ Redick says it’s “mind-boggling” LeBron James is still this good

Someone who has seen LeBron James at every level is Lakers coach JJ Redick, who even played against the superstar in high school along with the NBA in addition to coaching him. And even Redick can’t believe LeBron is still as good as he is at 40 years old.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling just to be in this position coaching him, playing against him for 15 years, taking three years of calling his games and then he’s still playing at this level,” Redick said. “Feels like he’s just been doing this forever and not a small stretch in human history, but forever. And that just speaks to his competitive stamina and love for the game.”

