LeBron James Calls Out Cleveland Fans For Reaction To Browns’ Deshaun Watson Injury

While LeBron James has called the Los Angeles Lakers home for the last six-plus years, he is from Akron, Ohio and of course had two different stints with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers.

James still supports all of the Cleveland teams in addition to the ones in L.A., and that includes the Browns, who are in the midst of a tough season.

The Browns lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 21-14 on Sunday to fall to 1-6 in the 2024 NFL season, and in the second quarter they lost their quarterback Deshaun Watson to an Achilles injury that will likely end his season.

While the Browns traded three first-round picks and gave Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022, he has not lived up to the hype, sporting the lowest QBR of all qualified quarterbacks this season before suffering the injury.

With that being the case, and coupled with his troubled past, Browns fans have been letting Watson hear it in recent weeks when he has struggled to perform and lead their team to wins.

But after the injury, Watson was carted off and was clearly emotional as his teammates surrounded him to show their support. Some fans took that moment to let Watson know how they felt, letting out cheers and boos directed at him. Neither of those reactions are typically appropriate after a player suffers an injury, regardless of how poorly they are performing on the field.

Because of Watson’s history off the field though, the reaction has been mixed. Watson’s Browns teammates expressed their displeasure with the fans that booed and the same can be said for James, who took to social media on Sunday evening to call out the Cleveland fans:

Cleveland Fans! Yall know how much we’ve been thru throughout the years both good, bad and indifferent. With that being said booing anyone that’s down with an injury let alone your own player is LAME AF!! To the ones who didn’t 🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2024

LeBron has a unique relationship with Cleveland fans having been drafted there and then leaving before returning and bringing the city its first championship in decades in 2016.

With Watson’s season likely over, it will be interesting to see where the Browns go from here and if he remains in their future plans. For this season though, James likely won’t be seeing his Browns back in the playoffs.

LeBron James is a top-100 Madden player

If LeBron James does want to see the Browns in the playoffs then perhaps he can make it happen in the video game Madden 25, where he recently revealed he is a top-100 ranked player in the world.

