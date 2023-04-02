Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Emotional’ Watching Bronny James In McDonald’s All-American Game

Around this time 20 years ago, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was putting on a show at the McDonald’s All-American Game. This year, it was his son Bronny James who was on the court and proving that he belongs amongst the country’s elite high school talents.

While LeBron was solidified as the top prospect in his class, Bronny is not as highly touted. LeBron’s oldest son is the 28th-ranked prospect by ESPN and 35th by 24/7 Sports. When he was named a McDonald’s All-American, some questioned the choice and wondered if he only got the nod due being LeBron James’ son.

But Bronny proved some people wrong as he finished the game with 15 points and four assists, knocking down 5-of-8 3-pointers while also participating in the Slam Dunk Contest the prior night. For LeBron to watch his son shine on that big stage, the Lakers star admitted it was emotional to witness, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Just too emotional, super-duper emotional. Watching my boy out there with the best players in the country, that was just a surreal moment. I just was thinking about my moment 20 years ago and being super proud to just be out there representing my city, representing my family and trying to put on a show. Now that I look back on it I feel like it was set up. It’s been a lot of stuff that’s been some funny things about my career. Now that I look back on it, the fact that it was in Cleveland is a little weird to me now that I think about it. I was super proud of Bronny, this thing is definitely not about me it’s about Bronny and what he was able to. He showed that he belonged. He showed that he can play with anybody in the country. And more importantly he’s just a great kid. He deserved every moment that he had yesterday and our family is super proud of him.”

LeBron has always been about his family first and supporting them in everything that they do. It is a brave move for Bronny to follow in his father’s footsteps and play basketball, but he is handling it well and shining when it matters most. The pressure on him is immense and will not die down anytime soon.

Bronny is still undecided where he will play college basketball though USC, Oregon and Ohio State have all been mentioned as possibilities. But for LeBron himself, to continue to watch his growth as a basketball player and person overall will be one of his biggest priorities and James will be proud regardless of the path he chooses.

