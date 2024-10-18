LeBron James To Sit Out Lakers Preseason Finale Against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick intended for Thursday night’s preseason game against the Phoenix Suns to be a dress rehearsal for the regular season with normal rotations for a majority of the night, but that didn’t end up taking place as LeBron James and Rui Hachimura both sat out.

The Lakers close out the preseason on Friday against the Golden State Warriors in the second night of a road back-to-back, and it appears James won’t play in that one either.

According to Jared Greenberg of TNT, James’ preseason is over and he will focus on getting ready for the season opener on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves:

As I reported on @NBAonTNT – @KingJames preseason is done; he is not playing tonight and LeBron will not suit up tomorrow at Golden State. The Lakers are playing the long game, ensuring that LBJ is rested for his 22nd opening night on Tuesday. — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) October 18, 2024

This makes sense as considering it is the second night of a back-to-back and a preseason game, Redick will likely sit all of his regulars. If the rest of the starters aren’t playing, then there is no reason for LeBron to be on the floor.

However, this means that he will only have played three of the Lakers’ six preseason contests and limited minutes in the games he did play.

L.A. hasn’t had a lot of practice time to implement Redick’s new system, so things will likely be a work in progress to start the regular season.

James is entering his 22nd second though so there’s no reason for him to overwork himself in the preseason. When the Lakers take the court on Tuesday night, there’s no doubt that he will be ready to go.

Does LeBron James really spend $1.5 million per year on his body?

For LeBron James to still be playing at this high of a level in his 22nd season is unprecedented and a major credit to his work ethic.

It has always been rumored that he spends in the neighborhood of $1.5 million per year to take care of his body, and he recently addressed that although would not let the world in on his secret.

“I’ve heard this crazy notion about how much money I spend on my body per year and I kind of just chuckle. That is a number that I will not disclose, but more importantly, I think it’s the time,” James said on his Netflix show.

