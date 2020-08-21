NBA Draft Lottery: Timberwolves Get No. 1 Pick; 2020 Draft Order

The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Thursday night in an unusual setup, with team representatives and top prospects participating remotely via webcam. The Los Angeles Lakers had nothing at stake in the Lottery after clinching a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who were represented by former Laker D’Angelo Russell and had a 14% chance at the top selection, received the No. 1 overall pick after finishing 19-45 and missing the NBA restart in Orlando.

The Golden State Warriors also had a 14% chance at the top selection but will pick second. After half a decade of dominance, the Warriors turned in the worst record in the league this season at 15-50. The Cleveland Cavaliers, the final team with a 14% chance at the top pick, dropped out of the top three and landed fifth.

The Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets were expected to be called seventh and eighth respectively, but both jumped into the top five.

The New York Knicks, the most valuable franchise in the NBA, didn’t have the same luck. They were slated to select fifth in a chalk draw, but slid all the way to the eighth selection.

The NBA Draft is currently scheduled for Oct. 16, although there is some speculation that it may be postponed along with the start of free agency. Like with the Lottery, the Draft will be conducted virtually.

Lakers find value yet again?

While the Lakers won’t pick in the Lottery portion of the 2020 NBA Draft, they do own their first-round pick. They will select 28th as a result of their Western Conference-leading 52-19 record.

The Lakers surrendered three future first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the trade for Anthony Davis.

2020 NBA Draft Lottery results

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. Chicago Bulls

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Atlanta Hawks

7. Detroit Pistons

8. New York Knicks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Boston Celtics (from Grizzlies)

