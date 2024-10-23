NBA Fantasy Basketball Guide: Betr Picks For Lakers Opening Night
After a curious summer in which the biggest change for the Los Angeles Lakers was hiring new head coach JJ Redick, Opening Night of the 2024-2025 NBA season has arrived.

For the Lakers, it amounts to a home matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were a Western Conference Finalist last season. Minnesota is still led by Anthony Edwards but have a new-look roster after a blockbuster trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle.

Betr and LakersNation.com have partnered to give fans an opportunity to earn up to $200 in a first deposit match and additional pick. Betr has quickly become one of the most popular season-long fantasy platforms and continue to expand.

Betr Picks: Timberwolves vs. Lakers

LeBron James: 0.5 points

Pick: more

Anthony Davis: 40.5 combined points, rebounds and assists

Pick: more

Anthony Edwards: 26.5 points

Pick: more

Austin Reeves: 4.5 assists

Pick: more

