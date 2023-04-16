NBA News: 2023 Regular Season Award Finalists Announced

The NBA has announced the three finalists for each of the seven major awards for the 2023 regular season. Six of the awards, all presented by Kia, come with brand new trophies named after six historic NBA legends.
The Most Valuable Player winner will be presented with the Michael Jordan trophy. The Defensive Player of the Year trophy is named after Hakeem Olajuwan. The Rookie of the Year receives the Los Angeles Lakers-named Wilt Chamberlain trophy.
The Sixth Man of the Year will get the John Havlicek trophy. The Most Improved Player gets a trophy named after Minneapolis Lakers star George Mikan. And finally, the brand new Clutch Player of the Year Award winner gets the Lakers-named Jerry West trophy.
The Coach of the Year Award is the seventh major trophy, but it is unnamed and un-sponsored.
Some of the favorites for these awards include Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox for the Clutch Player of the Year Award and Kings head coach Mike Brown for Coach of the Year.
And 2023 sees one of the most intriguing MVP races in recent memory, with three finalists all with a strong chance to take home the final prize, including Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and reigning back-to-back MVP winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
The Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder lead the league with three award finalists. The Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and Kings each have two finalists.
The winners of these awards will be announced throughout the week of April 17, with the official schedule of announcements coming out on April 16.
Full list of NBA award finalists
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics
Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
NBA Coach of the Year
Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics
