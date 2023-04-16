NBA News: 2023 Regular Season Award Finalists Announced

The NBA has announced the three finalists for each of the seven major awards for the 2023 regular season. Six of the awards, all presented by Kia, come with brand new trophies named after six historic NBA legends.

The Most Valuable Player winner will be presented with the Michael Jordan trophy. The Defensive Player of the Year trophy is named after Hakeem Olajuwan. The Rookie of the Year receives the Los Angeles Lakers-named Wilt Chamberlain trophy.

The Sixth Man of the Year will get the John Havlicek trophy. The Most Improved Player gets a trophy named after Minneapolis Lakers star George Mikan. And finally, the brand new Clutch Player of the Year Award winner gets the Lakers-named Jerry West trophy.

The Coach of the Year Award is the seventh major trophy, but it is unnamed and un-sponsored.

Some of the favorites for these awards include Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox for the Clutch Player of the Year Award and Kings head coach Mike Brown for Coach of the Year.

And 2023 sees one of the most intriguing MVP races in recent memory, with three finalists all with a strong chance to take home the final prize, including Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and reigning back-to-back MVP winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

The Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder lead the league with three award finalists. The Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and Kings each have two finalists.

The winners of these awards will be announced throughout the week of April 17, with the official schedule of announcements coming out on April 16.

Full list of NBA award finalists

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics

Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings

Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

