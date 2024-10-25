NBA Rumors: Nike Reaches 12-Year Extension Agreement To Continue Making Uniforms

The NBA made a massive change back in 2017 when they switched from Adidas to Nike as the league’s official jersey maker. The changes were also implemented in the WNBA and the G League and while it wasn’t a popular decision at first, Nike jerseys have become the norm in the basketball world.

Nike is perhaps the most well-known sports apparel organization in the world, and they have only expanded their reach by working directly with the NBA, WNBA and G League on their uniforms. And after eight years of working together, it reportedly made most sense for both sides to extend the partnership.

The NBA, WNBA and G League are rumored to have an extension on the books with Nike that would keep them as the primary uniform maker for years to come, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Nike has reached a 12-year contract extension agreement with the NBA and WNBA to continue to be the official global outfitter for the professional basketball leagues, sources told ESPN on Monday. The pact will result in Nike, which began designing and manufacturing the official NBA, WNBA and G League uniforms and apparel in 2017, continuing the partnership through two decades.

NBA President of Global Partnerships Sal LaRocca discussed the reasoning behind the extension, saying that the work Nike has done over the last eight years is helping to grow the game of basketball all around the world. He specifically cited the work the two sides have done with youth basketball.

He also praised Nike for their quick turnaround when jerseys were tearing easily during the 2017-18 season. He felt that response demonstrated why Nike is the best in the business. There is no brand bigger than Nike when it comes to this realm, and for them and the sport of basketball, a continued partnership makes all the sense in the world.

Lakers unveil NBA Cup Court

The second annual NBA Cup is happening during the 2024-25 season and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their championship in the inaugural tournament from last season. Commissioner Adam Silver added the NBA Cup as a way of putting some intrigue and flair into the early part of the regular season.

In addition to the players competing for a contract bonus and the pride of a championship, the tournament also provides the franchises a means to get creative with court design. Each team is asked to re-design their courts to differentiate the regular season from the NBA Cup.

And in 2024-25, the Lakers court at Crypto.com Arena will feature the outline of the Los Angeles skyline, along with some other intriguing details.

