NBA World Reacts To Bronny & LeBron James Making History

LeBron James has done plenty of amazing things that other NBA players never got the chance to, but Opening Night of the 2024-25 season was something he’ll cherish forever as he finally got a chance to suit up next to his son Bronny James.

At the four-minute mark of the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron and Bronny checked into the game and received a rousing applause from the crowd at Crypto.com Arena. The two soaked in the moment before play resumed, sharing the floor together for a couple of minutes before head coach JJ Redick subbed Bronny out near the end of the half.

Even though the pair played together in the preseason, it was a different sight to see them in front of the home crowd in a game that mattered toward their record. As soon as the two checked into the game, social media was abuzz and even had NBA stars like Ja Morant and Trae Young react:

Gotta be the coolest thing ever to play a PROFESSIONAL SPORT with your kid🫡That’s Different! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 23, 2024

Morant and Young, like the rest of the basketball world, enjoyed seeing LeBron live out his dream of playing with his son. The Lakers superstar had been foreshadowing this event for years, but it was still surreal to see it happen.

Former Laker Metta World Peace was also in attendance and documented the historic moment:

Bronny has drawn a lot of unwarranted criticism because of the prevailing idea that he was only drafted to satisfy LeBron, but he’s handled the chatter and attention well. Fortunately, now that the moment with his dad has passed Bronny can now focus on developing behind the scenes in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

As for LeBron, he and the Lakers got off to a strong start by holding on to beat the Timberwolves. LeBron had a relatively quiet night by his standards, though a Herculean effort from Anthony Davis afforded him some extra rest.

It might not be until way later in the season that LeBron and Bronny share the floor again, but at least for one night they got a chance to revel in history.

LeBron James reflects on Bronny James’ journey to NBA after heart surgery

The James family suffered a serious scare last summer when Bronny went into cardiac arrest after a practice. Bronny eventually returned to the court and heard his name called on draft night.

Prior to the win against the Timberwolves, LeBron reflected on Bronny’s journey to the NBA and what it took to get there.

