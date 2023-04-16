Anthony Davis Believes Dennis Schroder’s Energy Has Been Contagious For Lakers

Since the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers have improved in all aspects of the game. After making a number of moves, they have established themselves as true contenders with a new roster of pieces that fit around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The way the Lakers approach the game has shifted with a new rotation that puts everyone in the best position to succeed. One player who has been essential all season long because of his consistent maximum effort is point guard Dennis Schroder.

In an interview with Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, Davis puts into perspective what the little plays Schroder makes such as diving for loose balls, playing through the wear and tear, hustling and being a spark-plug off the bench does for a Lakers team looking to compete in the postseason:

“It’s a lot of energy, man. He plays with such a good passion. He’s energetic,” Davis said. “That’s how he plays, he’s scrappy and he saves a fastbreak, comes back down and draws a foul. He’s kind of another spark. Got the crowd into it. But that’s Dennis. That’s how he plays. “… He’s leaving it all on the floor. Everyone is. I mean, the position that we’re in, you got to be able to leave it all on the floor, give 110%. And he’s giving like 150. He’s leaving it all on the floor, laying everything out on the line for us to get a win. And it’s contagious.”

After signing a minimum deal to return to the Lakers this past offseason, Schroder has greatly outplayed his contract as one of the team’s most consistent players all season.

It has been a mission for Schroder to reunite with the Lakers and make it right this year and by putting it all out there on the floor, the 6-foot-3-inch combo guard is in great position to complete his mission in L.A.

Davis focused on staying aggressive & dominating every possession

The dominant stretch Davis has been on has certainly put the minds of the Lakers faithful at ease. With questions all season long about his health and aggressiveness, Davis has been turning up the jets at the right time for a potential Lakers playoff run.

Amid his recent stretch, the superstar credited his mindset of focusing on staying aggressive and being a dominant offensive force every possession for L.A.

With the emergence of the Davis we all know and love, all signs point to a great end-of-the-season rally by the Lakers. It is up to guys like Davis to stay aggressive and continue to get the job done to maximize the potential of this well-rounded Lakers roster.

