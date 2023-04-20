D’Angelo Russell Emphasizes Need To Flush Poor Shooting Night In Lakers’ Game 2 Loss To Grizzlies

After a great Game 1 performance, D’Angelo Russell came crashing back down to earth in the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2.

Russell seemed poised to build off his encouraging Game 1 after some great preparation following his lackluster Play-In Tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, that was far from the case as he actively hurt the Lakers with his 2-of-11 shooting and three turnovers against a Grizzlies team that was missing Ja Morant.

As far as shot quality goes, Russell had several open looks that he is fully capable of converting. After the game, the guard admitted that there was nothing wrong with him and that he was just unable to get much to go down, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I was just missing shots. I liked the shots I was getting, honestly, just missing them.”

Russell wasn’t the only Laker that struggled on the night with Anthony Davis also notably having his worst offensive game all season.

With still a lot of series to go though, Russell emphasized flushing this loss and getting ready for Game 3 back at Crypto.com Arena:

“On to the next one. We came out here and got a tough one in a tough environment. Just to get the next one. I think our mentality is already on to the next one.”

Los Angeles can’t afford to have both Davis and Russell struggling from the field as that puts too much pressure on LeBron James and the rest of the roster. Davis and Russell combined to score only 18 points, an occurrence that can’t happen again if the Lakers hope to win the series.

The physicality of the series is definitely playing a factor when it comes to Russell as he’s struggled to get to his spots and isn’t getting calls when he gets to the rim. Despite the Grizzlies’ aggressive style of defense, Russell has to find ways to be effective offensively or else the purple and gold are going to find themselves in trouble the rest of the way.

Anthony Davis says roles players having success is key to Lakers’ title hopes

LeBron James and Davis are the two constants L.A. can rely on during the postseason given their star status and previous championship experience. However, the team’s title chances rely on the role players stepping up each game, something that Davis is well-aware of.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!