Jeanie Buss: Life, Career & Facts

As one of the most influential women of all time, Jeanie Buss helped guide the Los Angeles Lakers to multiple NBA championships during her tenure. She was born on September 26, 1961 making her 61 years old.

Buss has proven herself as a trailblazer for women in sports with her impressive legacy. Follow along as we delve into the fascinating life of Jeanie Buss and the Buss family.

Early Life

She was born in Santa Monica, Cafliornia as the third of six children. Her parents are JoAnn Muleler and Dr. Jerry Buss. As a young girl, you might say that she was born with a “silver spoon” by being the daughter of a successful businessman.

That said, Jeanie didn’t sit around and waste time. She started working for her father’s tennis team, the Los Angeles Strings at 19 years old. This early exposure to sports management gave her the foundation she needed to excel in the industry.

Professional Career

Jeanie Buss has had quite a professional career. She graduated with a degree in business from the University of Southern California and continued working for her father in various capacities.

In 1993, she took the role of general manager for the Los Angeles Blades, a roller hockey team. This continued to give her valuable experience in sports management.

In 1999, Jeanie’s father appointed her executive vice president of business operations for the Lakers. This pivotal moment in her career gave her the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of running a professional basketball team.

Under her leadership, the Lakers thrived, winning numerous championships and solidifying their place as one of the NBA’s elite franchises.

Upon Dr. Jerry Buss’s passing in 2013, Jeanie Buss took over as the owner of the Lakers. The team has definitely faced a handful of rough years since, and she has remained consistent in her plan to rebuild the franchise.

One example of this was the hiring of Magic Johnson as the President of Basketball Operations in 2017. The decision clearly made an impact since the Lakers won their 17th ring in 2020 during the “bubble.”

Jeanie has been known for breaking barriers throughout her career and she serves as an inspiration to many women.

Her business acumen, combined with her passion for the Lakers, has made her a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional basketball.

Personal Life

Jeanie Buss has done a great job during her career of safeguarding her privacy but we do know that she married Steve Timmons in 1990 but that only lasted for three years. She did have a relationship with Lakers coach Phil Jackson as well.

She did announce in 2021 that she was in a relationship with comedian Jay Mohr and that relationship apparently dates back to 2017. In December of 2022, the two announced that they were engaged.

Buss is a huge advocate for various charitable organizations involving animals. She gives back a lot of money in the Los Angeles area and does whatever she can to support local causes that are important to her.

More on the Buss Family

The Buss family is not only known for its connection to the Lakers but also for its entrepreneurial spirit and involvement in various businesses.

Dr. Jerry Buss, Jeanie’s father, built his fortune in real estate before purchasing the Lakers in 1979. His success as the owner of the Lakers propelled the team to global prominence and laid the groundwork for Jeanie’s future role in the organization.

Jeanie’s siblings have also been involved in the family business. Her brother, Jim Buss, held the position of executive vice president of basketball operations for the Lakers until 2017, when Jeanie decided to make a change in the team’s management structure.

The Lakers are owned by the Buss Family Trust which consists of Jeanie and her five siblings. Each sibling has a vote but Jeanie Buss is the managing owner and President of the franchise.

As the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jeanie Buss currently holds significant influence over the team. However, whether she will always own the Lakers is uncertain, as the future can bring many unforeseen circumstances.

Like any business, ownership of a professional sports franchise can change hands for a variety of reasons, such as financial, personal, or strategic considerations.

But, the future of the franchise will always look bright with Jeanie Buss in the driver’s seat. She has a strong commitment and deep passion for the LA Lakers.