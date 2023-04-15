Lakers Film Breakdown: Preparing For Grizzlies Offense In NBA Postseason Series

We are now one step closer to the start of the highly anticipated first-round NBA postseason matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

This means it’s time for part two of my three-part series scouting and game-planning for the Grizzlies so that you have everything you need to know heading into this first-round matchup.

In this one, we will be taking a look at the Grizzlies offense and how the Lakers can prepare for them in a potential long series. The first part broke down Ja Morant specifically and what the Lakers’ plan of attack should be against the Grizzlies star point guard.

Stats

When taking a look at how the Grizzlies rank in terms of “Four Factors,” their post-All-Star break ranks 11th in EFG%, 27th in FT Rate, fifth in TO%, and 25th in OREB%.

None of this really surprises me; Tyus Jones is arguably the best backup point guard in the NBA and has led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio over the last six seasons. Also makes complete sense why the Grizzlies have struggled with offensive rebounding considering they suffered an abundance of injuries to key players such as Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. The Grizzlies ranked third in OREB% prior to the All-Star break.

The Grizzlies offense is still going to be a lot to handle for this Lakers team, so let’s dive into the film and see how they are so effective.

Offensive Sets

1. “Spain Pick & Roll Leak/Veer”

The Grizzlies do a great job of stressing out a defense and forcing you to pick your poison. In the first clip, they run their “Wide Reject Spain Pick & Roll Leak” set. The first play starts off in the Grizzlies’ “Wide” series, which typically signifies five-out. The L.A. Clippers overplay the Wide Pin-Down for Luke Kennard, forcing him to reject it and go backdoor. This then flows into what looks like a regular Spain Pick & Roll; the key difference is with this play, instead of having Kennard set a backscreen for the roll-man, he simply leaks out and it leads to a wide-open 3.

The second play is very similar this time; it starts from Sideline Out Of Bounds. Then it flows into Spain Pick & Roll, with this time Xavier Tillman slipping the screen and setting a pindown screen for Kennard leading to the 3-pointer. This is what you would call “Veer” action. Veer action is where a player fakes a ball screen (typically ghosting the screen) before setting a pindown for an off-ball player.

2. Chicago Action & Variations

Another concept that isn’t necessarily unique to the Grizzlies but is still run by most NBA teams is “Delay” action or five-out. Delay is just a series similar to Horns, Dive Ram, Wide, etc. The Grizzlies love to run Chicago action out of their Delay series. As the ball gets reversed to the middle of the floor, Kennard goes to screen for Desmond Bane, who comes off the ball screen and on the drive. For some baffling reason, the Portland Trail Blazers’ defense overcommits on the Bane drive, and Kennard gets left wide-open.

The last two possessions are slightly different but still preach similar concepts. This time it starts off with an “Angled” ball screen in which the screener ghosts the screen. On the drive, Kennard clears backdoor before receiving another screen from the initial screener and gets two good looks from three.

3. Jaren Jackson Jr. Lobs

The way the Grizzlies set up their lobs for Jaren Jackson Jr. is incredible. Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins does such a great job at scheming his players open and leveraging his players’ different skill sets to do so. In this clip, the Grizzlies run their “Horns Out Step Rip” set. This play also has the possibility of including a veer screen. Out of their Horns Out series, Jackson pops out to the wing, while simultaneously Kennard sets a baseline “brush” screen. Following that action, Dillon Brooks comes and sets a “Step-Up” screen for Morant while Kennard sets a “Rip” screen for Jackson, leading to the lob opportunity.

I broke down a few of the Grizzlies’ other top sets, and in particular, ones they use to get Morant open.

Now how would I guard the Grizzlies’ offense? Well, for starters, you have to limit their transition offense which means taking care of the ball!!!! The Grizzlies have the third-highest transition frequency in the NBA, per Synergy, while also scoring at a 1.138 PPP rate in transition. The Grizzlies have the eighth-best opponent TO% in the NBA post All-Star break, so this will be very important!

In the half-court, I am packing the lanes, trying to force Morant and other ball-handlers to see multiple bodies when attacking the rim. I stay home on shooters such as Kennard and Bane, amongst others. You almost have to live with outlier games from non-shooting players because if you let their shooters get going, this may wind up being a long series for the Lakers.