Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Dominates Both Ends To Lead L.A. To Game 3 Victory Over Grizzlies

In their first playoff home game featuring an at-capacity arena since 2013, the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t disappoint as they beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Lakers came out the much more aggressive team on both ends of the floor, racing out to a lead and never looking back. Los Angeles was able to build a 35-9 advantage after the first quarter that gave them just enough time to survive Memphis’ comeback attempt in the second half.

After an underwhelming Game 2 performance, Anthony Davis came back with a vengeance in Game 3 as he made his presence felt both offensively and defensively. Davis made sure to be aggressive when he got the basketball, taking 24 shot attempts that he turned into 31 points. He was also unstoppable on the glass, leading both teams in rebounding with 17.

When Davis is as locked in and engaged as he was in Game 3, L.A. is a much different team and he showed why he’s the difference maker in this series.

LeBron James also looked like a man on a mission, perhaps fueled by the disrespectful comments Dillon Brooks made at his expense following Game 2. James certainly didn’t look old against the Grizzlies, overwhelming them with his size, speed and athleticism in the open court to ensure the Lakers walked out with a win.

James scored 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including several highlight reel dunks that would make people forget he’s in Year 20. He also added nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block for good measure.

Like Davis, D’Angelo Russell also had a bounce-back game shooting the basketball as he scored 17 points. Although he was an inefficient 5-of-14, Russell did well managing the offense and hitting timely shots. His biggest shot came with less than two minutes to go and Memphis in the midst of a last-ditch run as he converted a tough midrange jumper to effectively seal the game.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant returned after missing Game 2 with a hand injury and he did everything he could to will his team to victory. Morant led all scorers with 45 points and scored 22 consecutive points for Memphis in the fourth quarter.

What’s next for Lakers

The Lakers only have one day of rest in between games before they take on the Grizzlies again in a pivotal Game 4 on Monday. Los Angeles could conceivably head to Memphis with a 3-1 lead going into Game 5 on Wednesday, but they’ll need to be at their best in Game 4 if they hope to beat Memphis again.

