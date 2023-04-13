Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Part Of Ownership Group With 76ers’ Josh Harris To Purchase NFL’s Commanders

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is considered by most to be unquestionably the greatest point guard in NBA history. He is also arguably the most successful businessman outside of the league with his portfolio stretching across many different areas.

Magic also has his hands in the ownership pot as he is part of the groups that own the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball, LAFC of Major League Soccer and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA. He has also been working to get into the NFL as well and now that finally looks to be the case.

According to Sportico, Johnson is part of the ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris that has agreed to purchase the Washington Commanders of the NFL:

EXCLUSIVE: Dan Snyder has reached an agreement in principle to sell the @Commanders for $6 billion to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris Harris’ group, includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and former NBA star @MagicJohnson pic.twitter.com/ZIWKqeqtmN — Sportico (@Sportico) April 13, 2023

These discussions have been going on for some time now as this group was one of many in talks with Commanders owner Dan Snyder about purchasing the team. The pressure on Snyder to sell the team had grown over the past few months after numerous accusations and investigations on financial misconduct and a hostile work environment hung over the franchise.

Johnson is believed to be providing both capital as well as his expertise to the group led by Harris, though it is still unclear exactly how much capital Magic is providing. Harris, who is also co-owner of the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League, has been trying to get into the NFL for some time as he previously led a group, that also included Johnson, in an attempt to buy the Denver Broncos.

This group will now look to move the franchise past a rough stretch as the Commanders have not won a playoff game since 2005, making just four playoff appearances over the last 17 seasons.

Lakers’ LeBron James the most viewed player on social media this season

One player who has garnered comparisons to Johnson throughout his career is current Lakers superstar LeBron James as both he and Magic are two of the greatest passers the league has ever seen despite being far bigger than traditional point guards. Even in his 20th season, LeBron continues to be one of the best players in the NBA and he is definitely the most popular.

The NBA released its most viewed players across all social media platforms and LeBron was far and away the most viewed at 1.3 billion views. This was ahead of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who finished second with 881 million views.

