Lakers Legends Michael Cooper & Byron Scott Speaking At Photographer Andrew Bernstein’s Special Exhibit

Los Angeles Lakers legends Michael Cooper and Byron Scott are scheduled to speak at an event hosted by photographer Andrew Bernstein on Thursday night.

Bernstein is an official NBA photographer, who has captured not only some of the most memorable moments in the sport, but also those specific to the Lakers. Published in 2018, Bernstein partnered with the late Kobe Bryant on “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” to highlight some of his photographs of the five-time champion.

He is hosting a special exhibit at The Ice House in Pasadena on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PT and both VIP and general admission tickets remain available for purchase. VIP tickets grant the attendee access to a reception with Lakers and L.A. Dodgers legends, plus food and drinks. All ticketed guests will receive a commemorative gift bag.

Dodgers photographer Jon SooHoo and SportsNet LA broadcaster Orel Hershiser are also among those participating in the discussion panel. Work by Bernstein and SooHoo will be on display along with Dodgers and Lakers memorabilia, also available via silent auction.

Bernstein’s work goes all the way back to the ‘Showtime’ era when Cooper and Scott partnered with the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pat Riley to dominate the 1980s. Surely they all will be speaking about their fond memories from those years on Thursday night.

Proceeds will benefit the South Pasadena Arts Council (SPARC), Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF).

Johnson part of ownership group purchasing NFL’s Commanders

Another member of the Showtime Lakers, Johnson, is in the news as it was reported that he is involved in an ownership group that has agreed tp purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Johnson is already a part owner of the Dodgers, L.A. Sparks and LAFC, and now it looks like he will be expanding his portfolio to the NFL.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!