Lakers News: Anthony Davis Focused On Being Extra Aggressive In Game 3 Vs. Grizzlies

After his underwhelming performance in Game 2, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis reminded fans that he’s the key to any series as he simply dominated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3.

Davis had his best game of the series so far, scoring 31 points while also grabbing 17 rebounds to go along with two assists, two steals and three blocks. It was another monstrous two-way performance from Davis, who is playing arguably his best basketball since coming to the Lakers.

Memphis got the best of the star big man in Game 2 by throwing more aggressive double teams and being physical with him any time he caught the basketball. This time around, though, he remained aggressive and emphasized that his Game 3 is indicative of how he’ll have to play the rest of the way.

“Yeah, a little Dream Shake. I mean, I worked on it a little bit. Bron Shake, Dream Shake, Bron worked with Dream, so it’s kinda both. But yeah, I just wanted to come out and be aggressive. I didn’t like my performance in Game 2 and I just had to be better overall. The aggressiveness picked up, wasn’t waiting for double teams I was just trying to go quick and make them adjust to me instead of adjusting to them and just make the right reads out of it. I know they’ll have a different game plan Game 4, but my mindset doesn’t change, my aggressiveness doesn’t change. Got to come out and be the same player I was tonight.”

There seemed to be a concerted effort from Davis to catch and go when he got the basketball, a marked difference from the previous game where he allowed the Grizzlies to send help and force him off spots. The 30-year-old’s aggressiveness led to 24 shot attempts, the most on the team but an encouraging sign because the Lakers need him to take over the offense sometimes.

As Davis mentioned, the Grizzlies will surely come up with their fair share of adjustments to make sure he doesn’t have another blowup performance. However, if he is true to his word and remains set on being aggressive then the purple and gold should be in good shape for Game 4.

Darvin Ham explains how Anthony Davis got disrupted in Game 2

Darvin Ham and his coaching staff deserve some credit for Davis’ big game after reviewing the film from Game 2. Ham was able to explain how Davis got disrupted in Game 2, but they did an excellent job of getting his star better looks in Game 3.

