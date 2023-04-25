Lakers News: Anthony Davis Has Been Dealing With Hip Issue For A Week & A Half But Says He’ll Be Fine

Coming into Game 4 of the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, all eyes were on star big man Anthony Davis. After a dominating performance in Game 3, many were curious to see if Davis could repeat that effort and lead the Lakers to another victory.

Unfortunately for Davis, he was unable to get going offensively in Game 4 as he finished with just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Not helping matters was a shot Davis took in the first half of the game, being kneed in the hip by Grizzlies star Ja Morant on a drive.

Davis stayed on the ground following the shot but would stay in the game and ultimately play 42 minutes in the Lakers’ 117-111 overtime win. But despite being bothered by the hip, Davis was never going to allow himself to be taken out the game and isn’t worried at all about his status moving forward even though it’s been an issue for some time now.

“I just wanted to play. It’s been bothering me for probably like a week-and-a-half now but there’s no way I was coming out,” Davis said. “Just trying to give whatever I could to the team. I’ll be fine though. We do what we’re supposed to do on Wednesday and I’ll get a couple days to kind of let it calm down and get back to normal. But I’ll take care of it tonight and tomorrow and get ready for Wednesday’s game.”

The playoffs are not the time to allow minor injuries to keep you out and Davis understands that his presence on the floor is extremely important to the success of this team. Even though Davis struggled with his shot, he came up huge down the stretch of the Lakers’ win.

Davis blocked Ja Morant’s attempt at the end of regulation to win the game, one of four blocks on the night for the big man. He also added 11 rebounds and two steals and while he only had 12 points on the night, five of those came in the extra period.

To be clear, the Lakers are going to need more from Davis than what he gave in Game 4 if they plan on advancing and making a long playoff run. But for someone who receives a lot of criticism for his injury history and time on the ground when he is active, it is a positive sign to see Davis pushing through to still find a way to impact the game.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves calls it ‘a dream come true’ to play in NBA Playoffs

While Davis struggled offensively, Austin Reaves stepped up once again to pick up the slack, leading the Lakers with 23 points in the win. In his first-ever playoffs, Reaves has not shied away from the big moments and is living out his childhood dream.

Reaves called it a ‘dream come true’ to play on this postseason stage, noting that everything that is said about the playoffs is true while also thanking the Lakers’ faithful for the love they show him every night.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!