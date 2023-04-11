Lakers News: Austin Reaves Likes L.A.’s Opportunity In Playoffs If Healthy

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are nearly here and the Los Angeles Lakers are only one win away from getting back into the postseason after missing it last year.

The Lakers play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves and a win would grant them a date with the Memphis Grizzlies in round one. It’s an impressive position to be in for Los Angeles, who looked like it would be missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year after a horrible start.

Austin Reaves admitted he would’ve liked to avoid the Play-In Tournament but is still confident the Lakers can get the job done against the Timberwolves. “I mean obviously we would liked to be one of the six that are already in a playoff spot but it’s the hand that we’ve kind of played all year and we feel really good with where we’re at so it’s really just about going in and taking care of us.”

Despite the 2-10 start, Reaves is proud L.A. managed to rally and even went so far as to say that the group has been performing like one of the best teams in the league the past couple of months.

“Yeah, for sure. I think since the trade deadline we’ve played some of the best basketball in the league. And we’ve actually not been that healthy, we’ve had Bron out at points, we’ve had AD out at points and DLo. So if we’re whole and healthy, we like our opportunity.”

As far as the matchup against the Timberwolves goes, Reaves acknowledged how tough of an opponent they are and said the Lakers need to bring their A-game. “They’re a really good team. Like you said, super talented and they’re a really good basketball team that plays really hard on both ends and got a lot of talent. So we got to show them the proper respect and go play a good game.”

Like Reaves, LeBron James isn’t overlooking Minnesota as he’s already come out and said Los Angeles needs to lock in defensively. The purple and gold control their playoff destiny, but will need to earn it against a good team in the Timberwolves.

Austin Reaves believes it’s helpful to have teammates who played with Timberwolves

Not only is Minnesota going to be without Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, but L.A.’s also got the advantage of having guys who were previously with the T-Wolves. Reaves thinks having players with knowledge of how their opponent’s system works gives the Lakers an edge.

“It will help a lot. Any time you have a player that’s played for another team, when they call out a play, you communicate back and forth like kind of what’s going on because they’ve been in the system, they’ve played there a couple years ago. So I think it will mean a lot and help a lot and they’ll speak up on it.”

