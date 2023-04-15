Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises Dennis Schroder’s ‘Heart’ And ‘Competitive Spirit’

The Los Angeles Lakers narrowly advanced the Play-In Tournament, needing overtime to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was an ugly game for both teams as execution was severely lacking in crunch time. The Lakers and Timberwolves took turns turning the ball over, sometimes in embarrassing fashion.

However, Los Angeles ultimately prevailed and it was in large part to Dennis Schroder. Schroder nailed what should’ve been the game-winning 3, but an Anthony Davis foul on Mike Conley ruined the moment.

Outside of that, though, Schroder was a two-way force against Minnesota which earned him some high praise from Darvin Ham.

“The kid is just, the heart, his competitive spirit. Just his ability to make big plays and take tough matchups in the biggest of moments. His attitude, his confidence. He’s unbelievable, extraordinary,” Ham said of Schroder. “He lives for those types of moments. Earlier in the year, he got hit in the corner, same similar shot late in the game, I can’t remember exactly who we were playing but I do remember the play. The pass might have came from Bron as well, but he missed that shot. To see him knock it down [this time], he’s gonna do everything with confidence offensively and defensively ask for the toughest matchup.

“But it’s Dennis. It’s classic Dennis and we’re fortunate that he’s on our team. And again, I mentioned this before the game but guys are gonna have tough nights and other guys have to be ready to step up… Everybody is all hands on deck and it’s about getting a win. It’s not about your way, my way, his way. But the best way about going to get a win and putting us in a position to come out on top.”

It’s a full circle moment for Schroder, who missed a game-winning 3 earlier in the season against the Charlotte Hornets. Fortunately, Schroder came through when the team needed him most and they’re in the position they’re in now because of him.

The German guard can make questionable decisions with the basketball, but there’s no denying his effort and intensity on both ends of the floor. The purple and gold are going to need that when their series against the Memphis Grizzlies starts on Sunday.

Anthony Davis gives thoughts on Grizzlies matchup

The Grizzlies are a difficult matchup for every team in the league because of their length, athleticism and youth, but the Lakers also have several advantages of their won. Anthony Davis spoke a little about Memphis and acknowledged that they’re a tough team.

