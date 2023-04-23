Lakers News: Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Will Not Be Suspended For Hit On LeBron James In Game 3

Going into Game 3 of the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, much of the attention was on the matchup between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks. After Brooks called LeBron old after Game 2 and basically challenged him to score 40 points, many were expecting James to do exactly that and send a message to the Grizzlies agitator.

But right at the start of the second half, with the Lakers well in control after a dominant first quarter, Brooks hit James below the belt while trying to pick him up full court. After a review officials deemed the contact excessive, assessing it as a Flagrant 2 and ejecting Brooks from the game.

Considering Brooks’ history, and the league using prior history as a reason to suspend Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green just a couple of days ago, it seemed like there could be a possibility Brooks could be suspended as well. But according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the league will take no further action and Brooks will be available for Game 4:

Brooks was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected for a a shot to James' groin in Game 3 on Saturday night, but league will not suspend Brooks, sources said. https://t.co/rGWNfv9DJu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2023

Whether or not Brooks hit LeBron low intentionally remains unclear, but his history is not great. Brooks was suspended for punching Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell in the groin earlier this season. He also shoved down a cameraman to the ground earning a fine, and received two more one-game suspensions after accumulating too many technical fouls.

Nonetheless, the league has chosen not to take further action and many would argue this is a good thing for the Lakers. Brooks has struggled mightily in the series so far, averaging 11.3 points on 32.5% shooting and 25% from 3-point range. In the first half of Game 3, Brooks hit just 3-of-13 shots before being ejected while LeBron finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

LeBron has refused to acknowledge any of Brooks’ trash talking or other antics, choosing simply to focus on what he does on the court. And with Brooks being back out there for Game 4, he will have another chance to silence the Grizzlies’ enforcer.

Lakers’ LeBron James on Dillon Brooks trash talk: “My resume speaks for itself”

When asked specifically about Brooks following the Lakers’ dominant Game 3 win, James again took the high road and not getting involved in a back-and-forth with the Grizzlies agitator.

LeBron simply said that his resume speaks for itself and that he won’t get caught up or affected by trash talk from an individual. Instead, James is simply focused on what he and the Lakers can do to make sure they come out on top in this series.

