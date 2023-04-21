Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Game 3 Against Grizzlies Most Important Of Series

Despite the Memphis Grizzlies being without Ja Morant, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to them in Game 2 and now head home with a 1-1 series tie.

It wasn’t the type of start fans wanted to see as the Lakers looked lethargic in the first quarter, allowing a Grizzlies run that they never could recover from. LeBron James thought L.A. was prepared for what was coming, but admitted that the execution was lacking.

Although the Lakers managed to steal a game, James is not being complacent and acknowledged how monumental Game 3 is via Spectrum SportsNet:

“There’s always room to improve. It’s a 1-1 series, both teams are tied, both teams feel like they can win on each other’s floor, on the opponent’s floor, so it gives us no comfort that we’re going home. And we shouldn’t feel comfortable going home with a 1-1 tie. Game 3’s the most important game of the series and if we’re not uncomfortable going into that game they can very easily come into our hometown and our homecourt and take the series back. “We got a day tomorrow to regroup, another day on Friday to head home and zone in on what needs to be done. And Saturday is back to the four lines. What happens in between the four lines on the court. I’m excited about the opportunity to play another playoff game. I believe this is our first… this is our first game at the house, huh? In front of our fans, ain’t it in the postseason? First time. I’m excited for that.”

Typically, if a series is tied 1-1, the team that goes on to win Game 3 usually wins the series so it’s easy to see where James is coming from. Fortunately, they’ve got the home court advantage this time around and Crypto.com Arena should be electric seeing James and company.

However, Memphis has proven that they are not going to go away quietly and there’s a shot that Ja Morant is able to suit back up. After missing one opportunity, the purple and gold need to lock in to reclaim a series lead.

Austin Reaves looking forward to home atmosphere in Game 3

There’s an adage in the NBA that role players play better at home in the playoffs, so Game 3 should work to the advantage of someone like Austin Reaves. Reaves hasn’t looked out place so far, and he acknowledged that he’s looking forward to the Game 3 atmosphere back home in L.A.

