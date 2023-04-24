Lakers News: LeBron James Prioritizing Taking Care Of Body Amidst NBA Playoff Schedule

With the Los Angeles Lakers battling against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the physical demand from each player on both teams is high.

Take 38-year-old LeBron James, who is averaging a career-low 36.3 playoff minutes and coming off a foot tendon injury in March. While the Lakers need the four-time NBA champion every second on the floor, the question of how Darvin Ham and the team can manage the King’s minutes is vital.

After Saturday’s 111-101 Game 3 win against the Grizzlies, James was asked about how differently he prepares and approaches the playoffs having fewer days of rest and like always, he displayed his vast playoff experience with his thoughts on getting ready for each game.

“I think right now with the game being every other day is about how much rest you can get,” James said. “Making sure you are taking care of your body, fueling your body with the proper nourishments and getting as much sleep as you can. Also not falling out of rhythm. Every other day you should… that is the most important thing for me for sure. Just figuring out how we can refill our cup is what Coach Ham always said. You refill your cup and you will be ready to go on Monday with that same energy and effort we had tonight.”

What helped James and the Lakers the first three games of the series were the role players that stepped up and took the scoring load off the superstar forward. This benefits James and how he manages his body during the first round.

It will only get more physically demanding for the Lakers and King James moving forward, but rest assured that the players and training staff will be on top of it with a long postseason run in mind.

James has high praise for Morant after amazing Game 3 performance

It was the first quarter that set the tone for the Lakers to earn their second win in the series against the Memphis Grizzlies. With the Lakers’ biggest lead being 29 points in the first half, they ran away with the victory.

However, even though the Grizzlies lacked an all-around effort, they still received a superb performance from their superstar point guard Ja Morant.

Morant, who had 45 points and 13 assists in Saturday’s loss, did his best to carry the team to a historic comeback. In his postgame interview, James shared some high praise and respect for Morant’s outing against L.A. If the Lakers want to continue winning, they will have to find a way to slow down the two-time All-Star heading into Game 4.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!