Lakers News: Rui Hachimura More Confident Taking 3-Pointers After Practicing All Season

After 29 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 1 win, the main question surrounding Rui Hachimura was whether it was an aberration or if he could keep up that level of play. Now three games into the series and all questions have been answered about the Lakers’ impressive forward.

Hachimura knocked down 6-of-10 from the field, finishing with 16 points and five rebounds in the Lakers’ 10-point win in Game 3 over the Memphis Grizzlies. For the series, Hachimura is averaging 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting an unbelievable 66.7% from the field and 75% from 3-point range.

It is the 3-point shooting that has come as a surprise as Hachimura has shot above 33% from deep just once in four seasons including just 29.6% in 33 regular season games with the Lakers this year. But Hachimura has been working all year on that shot to be ready for this time.

“You know I’ve been practicing the shot this whole year and I was waiting for this moment,” Hachimura said after the Game 3 win. “I’m more confident shooting those 3s and everybody keeps encouraging me to shoot those 3s and be ready.”

The Lakers forward has spoken previously about the confidence his teammates and coaches have given him, constantly encouraging him to keep shooting and it is paying off. But Hachimura has not been afraid of the brighter lights the playoffs bring. In fact, he loves it.

“I’m just trying to play ball,” Hachimura added. “I love those big games, I like the big moments. I think our chemistry is getting better every day, every game. We’re just having fun and win those games.”

There are some players who just raise their game in the postseason. Normally it’s the stars that get the credit, but as Lakers fans know very well with the likes of Derek Fisher and Robert Horry, sometimes it’s role players who embrace that pressure as well.

Hachimura playing at this level gives the Lakers another dimension and raises their ceiling immensely. He has shown that he is unafraid of the playoff stage and the team is loving every bit of it.

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks won’t be suspended for Game 4 vs. Lakers

With the Lakers up 2-1 and hosting Game 4, it will almost definitely be the most intense contest of the series yet. The Lakers will be looking for Hachimura to continue his excellent play against a Grizzlies team that will be at full strength despite Dillon Brooks’ latest antics.

Despite being ejected for hitting LeBron James in the groin in Game 3, the NBA will not suspend Brooks for Game 4 and the Lakers will have another chance to shut him up for all of his words both on and off the court.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!