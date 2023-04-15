Lakers News: Shaquille Harrison Named To 2022-23 NBA G League All-Defensive Team

Los Angeles Lakers guard Shaquille Harrison was named to the 2022-23 NBA G League All-Defensive Team.

Harrison started in 32 games for the South Bay Lakers, averaging 2.1 steals per game which was the third-best mark during the 2022-23 season. Aside from steals, Harrison was also able to make an impact on the glass as he finished with 165 defensive rebounds and 29 blocks. For the year, Harrison averaged a solid 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists with South Bay.

This is the second consecutive year that Harrison was named to the G League All-Defensive Team. His 2021-22 campaign was even more successful as he was also named the NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year.

The guard was signed to the parent team on April 9 in advance of the playoffs. Harrison has appeared in 180 NBA games in six seasons. He has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns.

Although Harrison has bounced around the league, he definitely has some utility as a defensive-minded perimeter player. Los Angeles did the right thing in taking a swing on Harrison and he’ll have a chance to earn a role on the team next season as the second year of his current deal has a non-guaranteed year for 2023-24.

The former undrafted free agent probably won’t play in the playoffs outside of garbage time, but the thought process behind his signing was sound as the Lakers have been hit with injuries. D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder both missed time at the end of the regular season and while they’re healthy now it’s best to be prepared. Ja Morant poses a serious threat getting to the rim, so if injuries strike again then Harrison is a decent break-in-case of emergency option.

Lakers slight favorites over Grizzlies in round 1

Heading into their round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers have their work cut out for them as they’ve got to find ways to slow down Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Morant. The Memphis big 3 is as talented as any in the NBA, though Los Angeles should feel pretty good about their chances as they’ve got a clear advantage in the front court as Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke will be unavailable.

The Grizzlies will also have to contend with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and it looks like the oddsmakers are weighing those matchups seriously as they’ve given the Lakers a slight edge on their odds.

