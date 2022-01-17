Recap: Lakers Come Back In Fourth Quarter To Beat Jazz & Snap Three-Game Losing Streak

The Los Angeles Lakers came into Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz losers of three straight with their defense being poot in all three.

They managed to climb back from a 10-point deficit and defeat the Jazz, 101-95, however, in a performance that was much better.

The Lakers got off to a strong start, playing active defense and hitting both of their 3-point attempts thanks to Avery Bradley and LeBron James. Russell Westbrook was able to hit a rare triple of his own and his patented midrange bank shot, but a Donovan Mitchell layup put the Jazz up 14-13 early.

Both teams experienced trouble finding much room to operate in the half-court but a Stanley Johnson corner three handed the lead to Los Angeles. The Jazz were able to respond to the Lakers 7-0 run with a spurt of their own and the latter would go into the second trailing 25-24.

Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker and LeBron James kept L.A.’s outside shooting on track as they hit four between them, giving the team a seven-point advantage. The Laker defense stifled the Jazz offense who had no choice but to hoist from deep, while a Westbrook blow-by into the paint put them up double digits.

Dwight Howard was a good source of energy in the painted area, fighting for rebounds and keeping Rudy Gobert at bay on any rolls to the rim. Westbrook brought Crypto.com Arena down with a thunderous poster over Gobert but sloppy play at the end of the period only had them up 52-46.

Westbrook found Avery Bradley along the baseline to open the third, while James followed it up with a crafty left-hand finish. The Jazz were able to reel off a 13-3 run that was capped off by a Donovan Mitchell and-one but James settled things down with a deep three.

Monk got into his scoring bag after a sweet jump stop for a layup, but Rudy Gay buried Bradley under the rim to hand Utah a two-point lead. Outside of Monk, the Laker offense stalled out and they went into the fourth staring down a 78-72 deficit.

James was able to barrel down the lane in transition for an easy bucket, but Utah executed their offense well and built up their lead to nine. Johnson provided a major spark with his hard drives to the rim, keying a timely 13-0 run and putting the Lakers back up 87-83.

Johnson and Austin Reaves were able to shift the momentum all the way in favor of the Purple and Gold and a Bradley three gave them some extra breathing room. The game came down to the final minute, but Westbrook converted on an and-one opportunity and the Lakers would come away with the hard-earned victory.

