Lakers Rumors: L.A. Expected To Pick Up Jarred Vanderbilt’s Team Option For 2023-24 Season

It was clear right after the trade deadline that the Los Angeles Lakers might have gotten a steal in their trade that shipped out Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz.

D’Angelo Russell headlined the deal, but Jarred Vanderbilt was a throw-in to help match salaries. While Russell has had his moments, it’s been Vanderbilt who’s arguably had a bigger impact on the team so far because of his defense and constant energy.

Opposing teams have been happy to leave Vanderbilt alone in the corner, but the forward is able to make himself useful by crashing the glass or making the simple pass to keep the offense moving. Vanderbilt has fit in like a glove and was able to help Los Angeles win in a variety of ways.

As far as Vanderbilt’s contract goes, he’s got a team option for the 2023-24 season that the Lakers are reportedly going to pick up, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Vanderbilt has a $4.7 million team option for next season, one the Lakers plan on exercising. He’s hopeful he can put down roots in Los Angeles as part of what he deems a “high-caliber organization.”

It’s a no-brainer move for L.A.’s front office as Vanderbilt looks like a long-term piece with room to grow. At 24 years old, the former Kentucky Wildcat still has upside and that should work in his favor when he’s up for a new deal following next season.

Regardless of how Vanderbilt performs in the playoffs, he’s proven to be a fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Chemistry and continuity have been two issues plaguing the team the past couple of seasons, so retaining Vanderbilt would go a long way to help preserve what they built this year.

Aside from keeping a good young player under contract, picking up his option would also give the Lakers some extra salary in a potential trade should one come up. It’s the best basketball decision for both sides, and it shouldn’t take long for them to decide once the offseason arrives.

Austin Reaves wants to remain with Lakers whole career

Like Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves’ future is in the hands of the organization as he’s set to hit free agency in the summer. Reaves is due for a massive pay raise considering how much he’s improved over the course of the year and he’ll certainly have a strong market.

While Reaves is looking to cash out, he acknowledged his preference is to stay in L.A. for hopefully the rest of his career.

