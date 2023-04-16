FOCO Selling LeBron James Bobblehead In Lakers Statement Jersey

FOCO released a new LeBron James bobblehead Sunday morning to coincide with the Los Angeles Lakers beginning their first-round matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The new James bobblehead features him in action pose while dressed in the Lakers statement jersey. Although the purple jersey and shorts historically were a road uniform, the Lakers have often worn them at home since Nike and the NBA allowed for more creativity and loosened guidelines.

James’ name is displayed on the front of the bobblehead, with his jersey number and Lakers logo adorning a Los Angeles skyline for the backboard. The James bobblehead is limited to 123 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.

FOCO previously sold out of multiple James bobbleheads that commemorated becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James and the Lakers overcame a 2-10 start to the regular season and reached the Play-In Tournament with a remade roster. They came from behind against the Minnesota Timberwolves to secure the seventh spot in the Western Conference playoffs and date with the Grizzlies.

Memphis is dealing with injuries to Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, which should bode well for the Lakers. James could exploit the Grizzlies’ lack of size in the paint for regular drives to the basket, and Anthony Davis figures to cause mismatch problems. Particularly if the Lakers are able to get Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble.

This is the third time the Lakers have reached the playoffs in the LeBron era. They won the NBA championship in the bubble but were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round in 2021.

Lakers schedule vs. Grizzlies

Game 1: Sunday, April 16, 12 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 2: Wednesday, April 19, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Monday, April 24, TBD

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 26, TBD

Game 6* Friday, April 28, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, April 30, TBD

