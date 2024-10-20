Stephen Curry Gives Shoutout To Lakers Rookie Quincy Olivari

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors met on Friday for each team’s preseason finale ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. The Lakers did not play any of their main rotation, while the Warriors had only Stephen Curry sidelined. L.A. was led by Quincy Olivari and Bronny James, with the former being the breakout star of the evening’s loss.

Olivari played so well on Friday — 22 points on 8-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from 3 — that he earned himself a two-way contract with the Lakers on Saturday. And prior to that, he got to meet Curry — a hero of his — in what was an emotional moment for the young guard.

Curry clearly must have seen the quotes that came from Olivari, because it wasn’t long before the Warriors superstar turned to social media to recount how happy he was to meet the Lakers guard:

Steph Curry 🤝 Quincy Olivari pic.twitter.com/s14BKfdC4Y — Paul Fritschner (@PaulFritschner) October 19, 2024

Olivari made the absolute most of his minutes in the preseason for the Lakers and earned every bit of that contract promotion from Exhibit 10 to two-way. Curry clearly recognizes the work of the four-year undrafted rookie and was happy to witness the breakout game first hand.

It’s incredible to see Curry, at this stage of his illustrious career, still take the time out to talk to players like Olivari. He is just beginning his NBA journey and a moment like that from his hero could be a huge motivating factor for him to continue working to find success at the NBA level.

The ability to be an ambassador for the game while still playing it is one of the things that separates superstar players from soon-to-be legends.

Lakers release Colin Castleton after signing Quincy Olivari

A five-year college player who spent his final season at Xavier after playing four years at Rice, Quincy Olivari led the Big East in total points last season while shooting an impressive 40.9% from 3-point range. Olivari was solid for the Lakers in the Summer League, but it was the preseason when he took off. He really showed his potential in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks and in the Lakers’ preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors.

And now that has paid off as the Lakers will be signing Olivari to a two-way contract while releasing center Colin Castleton.

It is unfortunate for Castleton, who does have some potential and will surely be picked up somewhere, likely in the G League. But Olivari made it so the Lakers couldn’t afford to not keep him around, which is what the preseason is all about.

