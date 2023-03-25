The Five Most Influential Los Angeles Lakers of All Time

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in NBA history, with a legacy built by some of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. More often than not in the championship mix, the team has seen some ups and downs over the years, and while they may not be the current favorite according to Bovada Sportsbook, they remain in the spotlight.

This is because the Lakers have always attracted or acquired incredible talent. Over the years, many legends have donned the purple and gold, but there are five who have left an indelible mark on the Lakers’ history. These five players are Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James.

Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is widely considered the face of the Lakers franchise. The 6-foot-9 point guard was a force to be reckoned with on the court, winning five NBA championships with the Lakers during the 1980s. His infectious smile and flashy play style made him a fan favorite, and his leadership abilities earned him the nickname “Magic.” Off the court, Johnson has become an influential businessman, philanthropist, and HIV/AIDS activist.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest Lakers of all time. The shooting guard spent his 20-year career with the team, winning five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals. Known for his competitive spirit and “Mamba Mentality,” Bryant inspired a generation of basketball players and fans. His tragic death in a helicopter crash in January 2020 shocked the world, but his legacy continues through his numerous achievements and contributions to the sport.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is another Lakers legend who has left an indelible mark on the franchise. The 7-foot-2 center won five NBA championships with the Lakers during the 1980s and is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Known for his signature “skyhook” shot, Abdul-Jabbar was a dominant force on the court and a mentor to many teammates. Off the court, he has become an influential author, activist, and philanthropist.

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant centers in NBA history, and his time with the Lakers cemented his place as a legend of the sport. The 7-foot-1 center won three NBA championships with the Lakers during the early 2000s, and his partnership with Kobe Bryant became one of the most iconic duos in NBA history. Known for his powerful dunks and imposing presence on the court, O’Neal was a fan favorite and an integral part of the Lakers’ success during his time with the team.

LeBron James

LeBron James is the most recent addition to the list of influential Lakers players. The 6-foot-9 forward joined the team in 2018 and significantly impacted the franchise. In 2020, James led the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honors. Known for his all-around skills and leadership abilities, James has quickly become one of the most beloved Lakers of all time.

In conclusion, the Los Angeles Lakers have been blessed with some of the greatest players in NBA history, and these five individuals have left an indelible mark on the franchise. Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James have all significantly contributed to the Lakers’ success, both on and off the court, and their legacies will continue to inspire future generations of basketball players and fans.