Lakers Highlights: Austin Reaves & Rui Hachimura Carry L.A. In Second Half Of Game 1 Against Grizzlies

After a tough climb to get to the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off round one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies were one of the best teams in the regular season, but the Lakers more than held their own throughout the day as they were sharp on both ends of the floor. After trailing after the first half, Los Angeles kicked things into high gear in the second half to capture Game 1 and earn a 1-0 lead in the series.

On a day that featured stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ja Morant, it was Austin Reaves who would leave a lasting impression on everyone who watched the game. Reaves looked like a natural in his first playoff game, playing with poise and control while competing hard defensively.

After a quick start in the first quarter, Reaves really asserted himself in crunch time as the Lakers entrusted him with the basketball. The second-year guard was fearless scoring the basketball, nailing clutch shot after clutch shot to keep Los Angeles ahead.

Reaves would finish the game with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. He didn’t miss a shot in the second half and already looks at home playing in high-stakes game.

Aside from Reaves, Rui Hachimura was the other piece that carried the Lakers to victory as he tied the franchise record for most points off the bench in a playoff game with 29. Hachimura was on fire from the jump, canning open 3s and making the Grizzlies pay for helping off of him.

The Japanese native was by far the most efficient Laker, going 11-of-14 and draining five of his six 3-point attempts. Just like Reaves, Hachimura nailed timely shots and gave L.A. a much-needed boost with Memphis crowing their two superstars.

Anthony Davis gave fans a scare when he was forced to the locker room before the end of the first half with an arm injury. However, he was able to return and he didn’t look hampered by the injury as he was a force on both ends of the floor.

Davis did well offensively with a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double but more importantly, he terrorized the Grizzlies defensively with seven blocks and three steals.

What’s next for Lakers

Los Angeles gets a couple of much-needed days off before playing Game 2 at Memphis. Afterward, they’ll fly back home for Games 3 and 4.

