Lakers Video: Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James ‘Old’ & Won’t Respect Him Until He Scores 40

The Los Angeles Lakers were presented with an excellent chance to move up 2-0 on the Memphis Grizzlies, but their lethargic start cost them that opportunity as they ended up losing 103-93.

The Grizzlies were without star point guard Ja Morant, who looked to seriously hurt his hand in Game 1. But as has been the case, they were able to rally around the rest of the roster to outlast the Lakers who played too loose out of the gate. The only bright side from the loss was that LeBron James looked more like himself offensively, leading Los Angeles in scoring with 28 points on 12-of-23 shooting.

James didn’t seem to have too much trouble scoring when he got to his spots, though there were several possessions where he really had to work for position with Dillon Brooks defending him. Brooks always seems to relish matching up against the King and Game 2 was no different as he was seen jawing at him on numerous occasions.

Brooks has leaned in all the way on being the villain, so it was no surprise to hear him insult James some more following Game 2, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.” And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2023

The Memphis forward sure knows how to rile up opposing players and get under their skin as James barked back at him after knocking down a jumper. No matter how he is playing, Brooks is going to talk trash and get in players’ faces but James did well to remain as he calm as he did.

While James didn’t say much back to Brooks despite that one instance, he is assuredly going to internalize the comments he made tonight and use that as fuel in Game 3. Giving James extra motivation is never a good idea, so hopefully he comes out on Saturday with some fire to start the night.

LeBron James offers to send Desmond Bane more shoes

James doesn’t have a poor relationship with everyone on the Grizzlies. In fact, he’s been able to patch things up with players like Desmond Bane who previously taunted James in a game during the 2021-22 season.

The two were able to squash their beef after Bane suffered a toe injury that forced him to wear James’ shoes. Knowing Bane needs to wear his signature kicks to play, James reached out to him and offered him more pairs.

