Lakers Media Day: Deandre Ayton Embracing Pressure Of ‘Biggest Opportunity’ Of Career

As a former No.1 overall pick, Deandre Ayton’s career looks underwhelming on paper but he has chance to write a new chapter with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ayton was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers, opening up a path for him to sign with a Los Angeles team that desperately needed a big man.

Ayton is slated for a huge role as the Lakers’ starting big man next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James, giving him perhaps the best opportunity of his career to date.

While the pressure of playing in L.A. is immense, Ayton seems to be embracing it.

“Honestly, pressure is a privilege and I’m in the right place to be where everything counts and the fans want us to win. And I’m here to just add to that legacy bringing a title here,” Ayton said at Lakers Media Day.

Ayton reiterated the pressure is welcomed and that he’s looking forward to proving to everyone that he’s built for the moment.

“Like I said, pressure is a privilege. And just to be in this environment and this city that holds as a unit, that really cherishes the organization,” he said. “It’s hard not to…it’s like black and white. It’s hard not to tell what they’re going for and what’s the goal and I don’t make it too complicated. Just staying in the gym every day and just staying consistent, proving to the organization and my teammates that I’m ready to do it.”

Ayton also acknowledged what being on the Lakers means for him professionally and is excited about getting a chance to show what he can do on the court.

“It’s the biggest opportunity I can say of my career,” he admitted. “Some people say it’s my leg, some people say it’s my last chance. Well, this the opportunity I can say I’m truly not going to take for granted. It’s almost like a wounded animal. I feel all the tension and I know where I’m at. I’ve been in the gym every day and like I said I’m somewhere where it counts now. And I’m happy that everybody get to see it. And I’m happy where as a player myself I get to get a chance to prove something big on a big stage.”

President of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said he was impressed with what he’s seen from Ayton in his workouts and it’ll be interesting to see if he can back up his words.

Deandre Ayton was top target for Lakers in free agency

Deandre Ayton’s sudden availability appears to have been in the Lakers’ calculus as he was reportedly their top target in free agency.

