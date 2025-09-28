Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Impressed With Deandre Ayton In Offseason Workouts

As the 2025-26 season fastly approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers are excited to see their new additions take the floor. At the top of the list is Deandre Ayton, a center who has averaged a double-double every year of his career and is looking to prove himself in a winning situation.

In last year’s playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach JJ Redick went away from starting a center. Jaxson Hayes never saw double-digit minutes and small-ball was Redick’s choice to combat Minnesota’s size.

Obviously, that strategy did not work and bringing in a starting caliber big was a huge need. Despite his flaws, Ayton was the best-case scenario and general manager Rob Pelinka pointed out what has stood out to him so far now that he is in the building, via ESPN LA:

“We felt like this offseason we wanted to address a couple key areas, one was adding a starting caliber center. And we felt like we did that strongly with Deandre Ayton, who just watching him play with the guys over the last week or two and some of the player scrimmages, incredible hands, his catch radius really stands out, he can catch lobs. Really happy about that.”

When Luka Doncic is at his best, he needs a center to play pick-and-roll with and Ayton is no stranger to playing with a great guard. Dating back to his time with the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul had the former No. 1 overall pick playing at a near All-Star level.

Getting traded to the Portland Trail Blazers flipped Ayton’s image because he was in a rebuilding situation with no facilitating lead guard. Hopefully, by transitioning back to a winning situation, the 27-year-old can recapture his strong play.

Outside of Anthony Davis, in recent history the Lakers haven’t had a center who can create his own offense and flourish in the pick-and-roll. Upgrading from Hayes to Ayton, Doncic should be able to propel the Lakers’ offense up a notch, which should lead to more wins.

Deandre Aytons hopes to grow as rim protector with Lakers

There is no denying the offensive capabilities Deandre Ayton possesses, but how he protects the rim is a question mark. L.A. lacked a deterrent at the rim when Anthony Davis was traded, so Ayton needs to try to fill that role.

Although he is not regarded as a strong defender, the former Arizona Wildcat hopes to grow into a rim protector with the Lakers.

