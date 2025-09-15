Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Checks Up On Kobe Bryant’s Mom Monthly

There was a lot of infighting between Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant during their time together on the Los Angeles Lakers, but the two hashed things out and became good friends after their playing days were done.

O’Neal and Bryant often spoke glowingly of each other, giving fans a glimpse of what things might have been like had they stayed together.

Kobe’s death over five years later still feels surreal and Shaq takes it upon himself to defend his former teammate whenever he can. For example, O’Neal expressed how frustrated he is with how often Bryant is left out of the GOAT debate.

O’Neal also makes sure to look out for Bryant’s family as he recently revealed he checks in on his mother monthly, via Natasha Dye of People.com:

The 53-year-old retired basketball star, who won three championships with Bryant over eight seasons together on the Lakers, tells PEOPLE, “I always check in on Kobe’s mom. I check in on his mom once a month, make sure she’s okay.” O’Neal says Bryant “used to check in on my mom and dad” before his death in January 2020, and he’s humbled to do the same for Bryant’s family. “They live in Vegas. I’m in Vegas. I’m close with his sisters. I just call to check on them,” he says of Sharia, 49, and Shaya, 48. “Their mom has been through a lot in a couple of years, and that takes a toll, and sometimes you just need somebody to just call to check on you,” O’Neal explains. “I kind of know what it feels like with the passing of her son, but I don’t know what it feels like to lose a son and a husband, so I’m sure she has a lot of pain that she’s dealing with,” he adds, referring to the death of Kobe’s father Joe Bryant in July 2024. Aside from checking in with monthly phone calls, O’Neal also sends flowers to Pamela. “I just try to make her smile. I just try to do whatever I can, because I know it’s tough.”

It’s a kind gesture from O’Neal who clearly cares about Bryant’s family, a heartwarming sign from the Lakers icon.

Shaquille O’Neal defends Kobe Bryant after being ranked 11th-best NBA player ever

Kobe Bryant had a claim as the best player of the 2000s, so it was no surprise that Shaquille O’Neal came out and defended his former teammate when a rankings list had Kobe at the 11th spot.

