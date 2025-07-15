Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Defends Kobe Bryant After Being Ranked 11th-Best NBA Player Ever

Ranking the top NBA players of all-time is a very difficult task. No matter how someone’s list turns out, there will be plenty of debate over where certain players are slotted. One thing that is for sure is that the top of any list will be full of Los Angeles Lakers legends with the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal almost guaranteed top 10 spots.

At least that would normally be the case for most lists, but in Bleacher Report’s recent top-100 all-time players list, Kobe was ranked 11th. And this did not sit well with his teammate who called them out for the perceived slight.

O’Neal responded to the list on X by defending his former co-star:

Kobe at 11 is criminal — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 14, 2025

Bleacher Report’s top 10 in order was Michael Jordan, James, Abdul-Jabbar, Johnson, Bill Russell, O’Neal, Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain and Stephen Curry. Bryant came in at 11, followed by Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Durant, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West.

Everyone ranked in their top 10 list is undoubtedly deserving to be there, but to leave Kobe out of it is a stretch, even for those who aren’t the biggest fans of the Lakers’ legend. Whether it is stats, accolades, championships or just the eye test, Bryant should be a lock in the top 10 greatest players list and Shaq calling them out for putting him 11th is valid as there are few who know better than the big man.

As time has gone on since Kobe retired from basketball, the rise in prevalence of advanced statistics has hurt his standing amongst many. His efficiency numbers weren’t great and certain metrics don’t view Bryant in the best light, which has led some to question whether he is really at that top of the top level. But anyone who teamed with, or played against Kobe, will put him in that realm without question.

