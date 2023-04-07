Lakers News: Former South Bay Center Jay Huff Wins G League Defensive Player Of The Year

The Los Angeles Lakers have a reputable history of developing players in their G League Team, the South Bay Lakers. Former South Bay center Jay Huff added to that reputation, spending two seasons with the G League affiliate. He was called up for four games while with the Lakers.

However, Huff’s time in L.A. proved to be short-lived. The Washington Wizards signed Huff to a two-way contract in early March. The Wizards originally signed Huff when he went undrafted in 2021 and waived him that October, prompting a signing with the Lakers.

While with the Lakers, Huff made his presence known on the defensive end, blocking shots and providing rim protection. Huff continued his defensive production even after leaving L.A., something that was rewarded on after being named G League Defensive Player of the Year:

Washington Wizards Two-Way forward-center Jay Huff has been named the 2022-23 Kia NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year for his play with the Capital City Go-Go and South Bay Lakers. He earned the honor in a vote by the league’s 30 head coaches and general managers. pic.twitter.com/SaJUFdow0x — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 4, 2023

Huff is just the second player affiliated with the Lakers’ G League team to win Defensive Player of the Year. Stéphane Lasme won the award in 2008. This year, former South Bay Laker Shaquille Harrison finished third in the voting.

Huff averaged 3.1 blocks per game this season, leading the G League, and had 87 total blocks, most of which came when he played for the Lakers. He also has 151 career blocks, the sixth most among active players in the G League.

There exists a solid list of former G League players that have won the award and then contributed to NBA teams — Gary Payton II and Chris Boucher each won the award in the last five seasons. Harrison won the award last year and is now signed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers could have used Huff mere days after he signed with the Wizards. A week after the news, Mo Bamba suffered an ankle injury and would be reevaluated four weeks later. The Lakers decided against signing another big man from the buyout market, but bringing in Huff could have been the logical option.

Pierre-Lewis wins sportsmanship award

Huff wasn’t the only South Bay player to take home some hardware this season as Nate Pierre-Lewis was also honored with the 2022-23 Kia NBA G League Sportsmanship Award.

