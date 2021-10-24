News
Rumors
Schedule
Video
Podcast
YouTube
About
About
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Follow
677K
389K
3.1M
375K
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Get breaking Lakers News direct to your inbox.
Subscribe
By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form.
Search for:
Search
Video
Video
Featured
News
Russell Westbrook Has Big Expectations For Lakers’ Pace And Athleticism
The addition of Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster caught a lot of…
Damian Burchardt
10/24/2021
2 minute read
Featured
News
Lakers News: Frank Vogel Believes Dwight Howard Should Be On NBA Top-75 List
The 2021-22 season is a special one as it represents the 75th anniversary of the NBA.…
Matt Peralta
10/24/2021
2 minute read
Featured
Gameday
Lakers Vs. Grizzlies Game Preview & TV Info: L.A. Looks To Get In Win Column
The start of the 2021-22 season has been less than ideal for the Los Angeles Lakers as…
Daniel Starkand
10/24/2021
3 minute read
Featured
News
Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Explains What Happened With Fan That Led To Ejection
Tempers were flaring during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns on…
Daniel Starkand
10/24/2021
2 minute read