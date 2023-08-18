The Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 regular season schedule has been announced and they will open the season on the road against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24, followed by a matchup with the Phoenix Suns in the home opener on Oct. 26.

The Lakers will play on Christmas Day for the 25th consecutive season, hosting the rival Boston Celtics. Other marquee home games include the L.A. Clippers on Nov. 1, Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 22, Milwaukee Bucks on March 8, Golden State Warriors on March 16 and the New Orleans Pelicans on April 14 in the final game of the regular season.

Los Angeles will take a six-game road trip, the team’s longest of the season, from Jan. 27- Feb. 5. Additionally, the Lakers have a six-game homestand from Feb. 29- March 10. Los Angeles will play 15 sets of back-to-back games in 2023-24, which is tied for the most in the league.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play on national television a total of 40 times, appearing on ABC six times, TNT 11 times and ESPN 11 times. The Christmas Day contest against Boston is an ABC game at 2 p.m. PT. The Lakers will also play on NBATV 11 times throughout the season.

2023-24 Season Schedule