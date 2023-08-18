Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 regular season schedule has been announced and they will open the season on the road against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Oct. 24, followed by a matchup with the Phoenix Suns in the home opener on Oct. 26.

The Lakers will play on Christmas Day for the 25th consecutive season, hosting the rival Boston Celtics. Other marquee home games include the L.A. Clippers on Nov. 1, Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 22, Milwaukee Bucks on March 8, Golden State Warriors on March 16 and the New Orleans Pelicans on April 14 in the final game of the regular season.

Los Angeles will take a six-game road trip, the team’s longest of the season, from Jan. 27- Feb. 5. Additionally, the Lakers have a six-game homestand from Feb. 29- March 10. Los Angeles will play 15 sets of back-to-back games in 2023-24, which is tied for the most in the league.

Los Angeles is scheduled to play on national television a total of 40 times, appearing on ABC six times, TNT 11 times and ESPN 11 times. The Christmas Day contest against Boston is an ABC game at 2 p.m. PT. The Lakers will also play on NBATV 11 times throughout the season.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2023-24 regular season schedule is presented by Delta Air Lines, the Official Airline and Proud Charter Partner of the Lakers. Delta has been a proud partner of the Lakers since 2010-11 and will continue its support of the team and its fans throughout this season.

2023-24 Season Schedule

DateTime (PT)OpponentNational TV?
10/244:30 p.m.at NuggetsTNT
10/267 p.m.SunsTNT
10/296 p.m.at Kings
10/307:30 p.m.MagicNBA TV
11/17 p.m.ClippersESPN
11/44 p.m.at Magic
11/64:30 p.m.at HeatNBA TV
11/85 p.m.at Rockets
11/107 p.m.at SunsESPN
11/127 p.m.Trail Blazers
11/147:30 p.m.Grizzlies
11/157 p.m.KingsESPN
11/177 p.m.at Trail Blazers
11/196:30 p.m.Rockets
11/217 p.m.JazzTNT
11/227:30 p.m.Mavericks
11/254:30 p.m.at Cavaliers
11/274 p.m.at 76ersNBA TV
11/294 p.m.at PistonsNBA TV
11/305 p.m.at Thunder
12/27:30 p.m.Rockets
12/4-12/9TBDIn-Season TournamentTBD
12/124:30 p.m.at MavericksTNT
12/135 p.m.at SpursNBA TV
12/154:30 p.m.at SpursESPN
12/187:30 p.m.Knicks
12/205 p.m.at Bulls
12/216 p.m.at Timberwolves
12/235 p.m.at Thunder
12/252 p.m.CelticsABC/ESPN
12/287:30 p.m.Hornets
12/305 p.m. at Timberwolves
12/314 p.m.at Pelicans
1/37 p.m.HeatESPN
1/57 p.m.GrizzliesESPN
1/76:30 p.m.Clippers
1/97:30 p.m.Raptors
1/117 p.m.SunsTNT
1/136:30 p.m.at Jazz
1/157:30 p.m.ThunderNBA TV
1/177 p.m.MavericksESPN
1/197:30 p.m.Nets
1/217 p.m.Trail Blazers
1/237 p.m.at ClippersTNT
1/257:30 p.m.Bulls
1/275:30 p.m.at WarriorsABC
1/295 p.m.at Rockets
1/304:30 p.m.at Hawks
2/14:30 p.m.at CelticsTNT
2/35:30 p.m.at KnicksABC
2/54 p.m.at Hornets
2/87 p.m.NuggetsTNT
2/97:30 p.m.PelicansNBA TV
2/137:30 p.m.Pistons
2/146 p.m.at Jazz
2/227 p.m.at WarriorsTNT
2/237:30 p.m.Spurs
2/2512:30 p.m.at SunsABC
2/287 p.m.at ClippersESPN
2/297:30 p.m.Wizards
3/25:30 p.m.NuggetsABC
3/47:30 p.m.ThunderNBA TV
3/67:30 p.m.Kings
3/87:30 p.m.BucksESPN
3/106:30 p.m.TimberwolvesESPN
3/137 p.m.at KingsESPN
3/165:30 p.m.WarriorsABC
3/187:30 p.m.Hawks
3/227:30 p.m.76ersNBA TV
3/247 p.m.PacersNBA TV
3/264:30 p.m.at BucksTNT
3/275 p.m.at Grizzlies
3/294 p.m.at Pacers
3/313 p.m.at Nets
4/24 p.m.at Raptors
4/34 p.m.at Wizards
4/612:30 p.m.Cavaliers
4/77 p.m.TimberwolvesNBA TV
4/97 p.m.WarriorsTNT
4/125 p.m.at GrizzliesNBA TV
4/1412:30 p.m.at Pelicans