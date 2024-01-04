2024 NBA All-Star Game Voting Update: LeBron James Leads Western Conference In First Returns; Anthony Davis Fourth Among Frontcourt

The first 2024 NBA All-Star Game voting returns has Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James leading all Western Conference players with just over 2 million fan votes. Anthony Davis is currently fourth among frontcourt players in the West.

James leading the way is no surprise as he paced all players in fan votes for the 2023 All-Star Game and has long been one of the top vote-getters every season. James has done nothing to lose that spot in his 21st year in the league while Davis has been outstanding all season long as well.

James is averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 52.8 percent from the field, his highest since 2018, and 39.5 percent from 3-point range, the second-highest mark of his career. In terms of overall votes, LeBron is second at the moment, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Davis will have a tough time cracking the top-3 as he trails Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic by around 650,000 votes for the third spot. Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is currently second in Western Conference frontcourt voting.

The first EAST returns for #NBAAllStar 2024! Who do you think should be in Indy? ⭐️ Make your picks with #NBAAllStar Voting presented by @ATT on the NBA App and https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW! 🗳️ https://t.co/nn56dQ564R pic.twitter.com/gHfAsfoA5T — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2024

Nevertheless, Davis has been outstanding this season and his return to the All-Star Game is not in question. Even if it comes as a Western Conference reserve.

Davis is averaging 25.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.2 steals. Most importantly, he has missed just two games this season and has been on an absolute tear over the past month, reminding the league just how dominant of a player he is.

The first WEST returns for #NBAAllStar 2024! Which name stands out to you? 👀#NBAAllStar Voting presented by @ATT continues through January 20 on the NBA App and https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW! ➡️ https://t.co/nn56dQ564R pic.twitter.com/EMx6shg26s — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2024

The Lakers are also represented in the backcourt, with Austin Reaves sneaking into the top-10 at that 10th spot with 170,500 votes. Reaves got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but really picked things up after moving to a reserve role and is averaging 15.3 points and 5.0 assists.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Golden State’s Stephen Curry currently lead the way amongst West guards, but Oklahoma City Thunder rising star Shai Gilgious-Alexander isn’t far off.

In the Eastern Conference it is Antetokounmpo leading all vote-getters with Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics having a massive lead over the rest of the frontcourt. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton leads the way for East guards with Bucks guard Damian Lillard and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks on his heels.

LeBron James tops NBA social views for 2023

James’ status as one of the biggest athletes not only in the NBA but around the world was further cemented as the Lakers’ superstar ranked at the top of the list for social views in 2023 amongst NBA players at 2.8 billion.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!