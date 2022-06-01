2022 Los Angeles Lakers Preseason Schedule, Results & TV Times

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season may not have gone how they wanted, but they will have a chance to get back on track in 2022-23 starting with the preseason.

The Lakers will be playing six preseason games total leading up to the 2022-23 regular season, and that includes trips to the Bay Area and Las Vegas.

To kick things off though, the Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 3. From there, they will head to Las Vegas for back-to-back games at the T-Mobile Center against the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Considering how close Las Vegas is to Southern California, there likely will be a large contingent of Lakers fans at those games, as has been the case in previous years.

The Lakers then head up north to take on the Golden State Warriors before returning home to host the Timberwolves once again. To close it out, the Lakers will go up to Sacramento for another matchup with the Kings.

While veteran teams typically use the preseason to get ramped up for the regular season, playing sparing minutes, that approach did not work for the Lakers last year. They went 0-6 and went into the regular season with no momentum whatsoever, so they may want to change things up this year.

Plus, with a new head coach in Darvin Ham, there will be plenty of new plays and schemes to put in, which makes training camp and the preseason that much more important.

Here is the Lakers’ complete 2022 preseason schedule: