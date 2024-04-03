Do the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers Actually Have a Rivalry?

While the rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers might not have the long history of some NBA feuds, the matchups between these two downtown L.A. teams never fail to generate excitement. This rivalry significantly intensified since both teams started sharing the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Center) in the 1999-2000 season, and it has seen its share of unforgettable moments over the last couple of decades.

This shared arena has been the backdrop for the Lakers’ continued success, with legends like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal securing three consecutive NBA Finals in the early 2000s, followed by Bryant’s two additional championships. The Lakers’ legacy was further cemented by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who added another title in 2020.

Conversely, the Clippers, once considered among the league’s lesser teams, gained significant national attention during the Lob City era and have maintained relevance with stars like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The upcoming relocation of the Clippers to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood marks the end of an era, with the last regular-season game between these co-tenants signaling a new chapter in their rivalry.

Reflecting on memorable moments before the Clippers’ move:

Kobe Bryant’s Free Agency Decision (Nov. 17, 2004):

The 2004 offseason saw Bryant nearly joining the Clippers, which would have significantly altered the history of the NBA. Instead, Bryant stayed with the Lakers, furthering his legacy with the team by dominating the Clippers shortly after in a clear Lakers victory.

Shaq’s 61-Point Birthday Performance

Shaquille O’Neal celebrated his 28th birthday on March 6, 2000, with a career-high 61 points against the Clippers, marking a dominant performance with 23 rebounds. This still stands as the highest point tally by a player on his birthday.

Kobe’s Dunk Over Chris Paul

As the balance of basketball power in Los Angeles began to shift, Bryant’s emphatic dunk over Chris Paul on January 4, 2013, in a Clippers “home” game showcased his unwillingness to cede dominance despite the Lakers’ struggles.

Patrick Beverley’s Block on LeBron James

It wouldn’t be right if we didn’t include at least one Clippers moment, and that would be the Christmas Day (December 25, 2019) game that ended with Beverley’s game-winning defensive play on James, highlighting the intensity of the rivalry with the Clippers coming from behind to secure the victory.

The rivalry’s dynamics may change as the Clippers prepare to leave the shared arena, but the anticipation for their matchups remains. Although the Lakers have traditionally been seen as the city’s premier team, the Clippers have closed the gap recently, leading to a more evenly-matched rivalry. With both teams regularly contending for playoff spots, the hope for a postseason showdown in the “Hallway Series” lingers, potentially setting the stage for more epic encounters in the seasons to come.