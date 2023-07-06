Lakers Add Additional 2023 Preseason Game Against Kings At Honda Center In Anaheim On Oct. 11

The Los Angeles Lakers announced an additional 2023-24 preseason game has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Honda Center in Anaheim at 7 p.m. PT against the Sacramento Kings.

Tickets for the game against the Kings will be available for purchase on Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Lakers are now set to play six preseason games, starting on Oct. 7 against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. From there, Los Angeles will travel to Las Vegas to play the Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 9 before returning back to Southern California for their tilt against Sacramento.

The Lakers then travel up the freeway to their home at Crypto.com Arena for their next two games on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15 against the Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively. They end their preseason slate on Oct. 19 against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs.

All six games will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet. The games can also be heard on 710 AM ESPNLA and in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM.

The additional preseason game should help Los Angeles build off their successful run to close the 2022-23 campaign where they made it to the Western Conference Finals. Several players on the team lamented the fact that they didn’t get enough time to truly gel together, so another contest should help them iron out the kinks before the 2023-24 season officially tips off.

Last preseason, the Lakers managed to only win one of their six games and that bled into the regular season where they started out 2-10. However, Darvin Ham will be working with a better constructed roster filled with complementary pieces next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Expectations for the team are much higher this time around as they came within earshot of another Finals appearance. Although the sweep to the Denver Nuggets still stings, there is plenty of optimism that they can make a legitimate run at banner No. 18.

LeBron James reacts to Lakers’ free agency moves on Instagram

James has been hanging back in the offseason watching how the Lakers build out the roster around him. Even at 38 years old, the King looked very much like a superstar that could carry the team to a title, so getting him useful players was of the utmost importance in free agency.

The front office did well to retain their own key free agents while adding more depth and talent, and James seemed to approve of the moves as he posted the signings on his Instagram stories.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!