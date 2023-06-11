Lakers News: Anthony Davis & LeBron James Makes CJ McCollum’s List Of Toughest NBA Players He’s Faced

There are always discussions and debates over who really are the best NBA players. Numbers and stats only mean so much, and in the end, the best answers usually come from the players who have to face them. The Los Angeles Lakers currently have two of the toughest in LeBron James and Anthony Davis and more often than not at least one, if not both, would make many of these lists.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has been in the NBA for 10 seasons with many playoff experiences against some of the NBA’s best. And when asked to make a list of the toughest players he has faced off against in his playoff career, both Lakers stars would be present.

On a recent episode of Get Up on ESPN, McCollum named both Davis and LeBron as two of the five toughest players he has ever gone up against in the playoffs:

.@CJMcCollum‘s toughest NBA players to defend ⬇️ 1. Kevin Durant

2. Steph Curry

3. LeBron James

4. Anthony Davis

5. Nikola Jokić pic.twitter.com/efuLlKp20v — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 7, 2023

McCollum made it clear that this was simply the list of the best players he’s faced as obviously, he was not guarding big men like Davis and Nikola Jokic. But he has seen Davis and LeBron up close and personal and arguably at their best in the playoffs.

Davis has actually eliminated McCollum twice in the playoffs, once as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans and the other in the bubble in 2020 with the Lakers. Back in 2018, Davis averaged 33 points 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals as his Pelicans swept the Trail Blazers in the first round. In 2020 Davis and the Lakers would eliminate McCollum’s Blazers in five games with Davis averaging 29.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while also knocking down 38.9% of his 3-pointers.

In that same series, LeBron averaged a triple-double of 27.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting 46.4% from deep. Apparently, McCollum brings out the best in the Lakers superstars any time he is on the court, and especially in the postseason. Perhaps another playoff meeting with the duo could bring about a different result for McCollum, but history would say that Anthony Davis and LeBron James are likely to take him out in dominating fashion.

Anthony Davis believes Lakers’ championship window is still open for himself and LeBron James

Anthony Davis and LeBron James proved this season that if they are on the court together they can still be very successful and even though LeBron’s time in the league is winding down, Davis still believes the championship window for the Lakers is open.

“No, I mean, we still believe, obviously. Obviously, it’s always a window,” Davis added. “You don’t have too many times where you compete for championships. He’s lucky he won eight times in a row in the East. I have to do a better job of helping him out in that regard for myself, my own self looking into the mirror.

“Yeah, we know the window is always small and obviously he’s not getting any younger. You know, this is why this was so important to both of us, and it hurts that we didn’t get it done. But you know, we regroup, figure out ways we can be better. Figure out ways I can be better, more consistent for our ballclub and we come back next year ready to go.”