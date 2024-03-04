Lakers News: Austin Reaves Calls It ‘Special’ To Be Alongside LeBron James For So Many Accomplishments

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James accomplished yet another major milestone on Saturday night as he became the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 career points. LeBron has done a number of amazing things during his stint with the Lakers and one player who has been around to see some of the best has been Austin Reaves.

Reaves has become one of the most reliable Lakers role players over the past couple of years, earning the trust of LeBron. The guard has now been on the court to witness James becoming both the top overall scorer in NBA history and to see him reach 40,000 points.

To be able to experience these historic moments up close and personal is something that Reaves will never forget. But the guard did admit that it probably won’t completely sink in until later in his life.

“I know for me, I haven’t completely soaked in just the opportunity of being around him every day and playing alongside him every day,” Reaves said. “I kind of live in the moment. Later in life, we’ll probably look back and cherish all these memories and moments more so then than now, just because I’m living in the moment.”

And in living in the moment Reaves is appreciative of being able to be alongside LeBron throughout this journey and learn from one of the greatest ever.

“But just to be a part of it and be in the presence of greatness every single day, everything that shines under the lights for the last 21 years, starts when nobody is looking,” Reaves said. “He’s the first one to the gym, he’s always getting treatment. So just being able to play alongside him and pick his brain on the game, life, it’s special. There’s nobody more worthy of that than him. It’s just greatness right in front of all of our eyes.”

For a young player to be able to pick the brain of someone like James can truly change the trajectory of his career and Reaves is extremely grateful for everything the Lakers superstar has meant to him.

Nikola Jokic praises Lakers’ LeBron James for reaching 40,000 career points

LeBron James reached the 40,000 point milestone against the Denver Nuggets, though unfortunately it came in a loss for the Lakers. But even though they went to battle on the court, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had extremely high praise for LeBron.

“It’s a great, great [accomplishment],” Jokic said. “It’s just amazing how many years he’s playing at an extremely high level. When you see now who can reach him, it’s really hard to see. Maybe [Anthony Edwards], maybe Luka [Doncic] if he plays long enough… It’s amazing to share the floor with a guy like [LeBron].”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!