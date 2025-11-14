Lakers News: Miles Teller Opens Up About Friendship With Kobe Bryant

The late, great Kobe Bryant was truly one of the most unique basketball players to ever step foot on an NBA floor. The Los Angeles Lakers legend not only drew inspiration from other all-time great players, but also from legends and greats throughout all industries.

This led to Kobe developing relationships with numerous different athletes and celebrities from around the world and one of those was actor Miles Teller. The actor is known for starring in such films as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “War Dogs,” but he arguably received his most critical acclaim for his role in 2014’s “Whiplash.”

And it is that role which stuck out to Bryant and led to the start of a friendship between the two with Teller even revealing on the “New Heights podcast” with Jason and Travis Kelce that he would send Kobe screenshots of him playing NBA 2K as the Lakers legend:

Miles Teller used to send Kobe screenshots of his 2K statline 😂😭 NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!!!https://t.co/UU2ENHzqGG pic.twitter.com/s3zAwYnrV9 — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 12, 2025

Whiplash was a critically acclaimed film in which Teller plays aspiring jazz drummer Andrew Neiman who is obsessed with becoming the best drummer possible and impress his physically and verbally abusive conductor. As such, he practices excessively and struggles to maintain relationships both romantically and with his family as he is single-mindedly focused on music.

Bryant being intrigued by such a story shouldn’t come as any surprise as the stories of his unwavering work ethic and desire to be the best at all costs have reached legendary levels. Basically every player who interacted with Kobe during his career with the Lakers has an unbelievable story to tell about their interactions with him.

Even still, it is great to see how a simple tweet grew into a legitimate friendship between Bryant and Teller. The fierce, competitive side is always spoken about, but the more inquisitive and genuine friendly side doesn’t get heard as much and that part of the Lakers legend deserves to be spoken about much more as well.

Julius Randle appreciates tough love from Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant will forever be known for that tough, competitive demeanor and not being afraid to say whatever was necessary to his teammates. One of those was Julius Randle, who spent his first two seasons in the NBA as Kobe’s teammate in the final two years of the latter’s legendary career and the now All-Star forward is thankful for the tough love Bryant showed him during that time.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!