Lakers News: Julius Randle Appreciates Tough Love From Kobe Bryant

A feel-good story last season was former Los Angeles Laker forward Julius Randle bouncing back from shoulder surgery and establishing himself as a co-star to Anthony Edwards with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The New York Knicks traded Randle away in the shocking Karl Anthony Towns deal and many were not high on Minnesota’s return. As a more on-ball player, the three-time All-Star has his spacing concerns next to a dynamic star in Edwards.

However, he managed to make it work and ultimately put together an impressive playoff run. The Timberwolves made the Western Conference Finals and Randle re-established himself as a winning player.

Going back to his time in L.A., Randle grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant and was fortunate enough to play alongside him in the latter’s final season. Admittedly, he was starstruck having Bryant as a teammate but reflected on how special it was for him, via The Young Man and The Three:

“I’d probably say every day I shared the court with Kobe. And just because growing up being a Laker fan, not having cable as a kid and you only have like the local channels or whatever. So the Lakers were the only team that played on national television most of the time. So growing up seeing that and being a Kobe fan, being a Laker fan and then getting drafted by the Lakers and playing, sharing a court with him every single day, it didn’t feel real. It was surreal, it was like, ‘Is this person real? Is he human?’ Every time he said anything, did anything, you’re watching his every single move. You’re on the plane and you’re like, ‘Oh shit, Kobe’s getting up to go to the bathroom.’ It’s one of those type feelings, that’s probably the last time I felt like that.”

Bryant’s competitive nature is what either empowered or discouraged teammates as he was not afraid to speak his mind. As a rookie, Randle admitted that it was painful whenever the Black Mamba got mad at him but he has grown to appreciate that type of tough love:

“It was painful, it was painful. Many of times cussed me out and it stuck with me. I would go home, it would ruin my day. It was like me coming home from school and my mom getting on me or something like that. You got this guy who’s your idol and you don’t want to do anything to disappoint him. You have that type of feeling and he’s like, ‘Motherf—-, f— are you doing? Get in the gym!’ But, that type of tough love is what I needed early in my career and it helped me to be where I am now.”

It truly did help Randle get to where he is now because he saw a glimpse of what it takes to be great in the NBA. Bryant was abrasive as a leader, but it led to five championships and turned the former Laker into an All-NBA talent.

Julius Randle compares Anthony Edwards to Kobe Bryant

A rising star in the league is Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle gets a front row seat to his ascension. In one season as teammates, Randle compared Edwards to Kobe Bryant.

