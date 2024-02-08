When Can Fans See Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant’s Statue Up Close?

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally set to unveil the statue of the legendary Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto.com Arena. There will no doubt be plenty of members of the Lakers and Bryant on hand to witness the unveiling of one of the greatest players, and people, to ever step foot on an NBA floor.

Many fans will be looking to get pictures with the statue itself, but the general public won’t have access to the statue right away, unfortunately.

The franchise announced that due to the staging and load out of the event itself, access to the statue will be limited. Public access to the statue will begin on Friday, Feb. 9 at around 10 a.m. PT.

Many will be disappointed at their inability to get those pictures next to the statue on the night of the unveiling itself, but there will be so much going on. In addition to everything that goes into the event itself and clearing out all of the staging and seating in that area, the Lakers are also hosting the Denver Nuggets.

Kobe Bryant is not just one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but also a true icon and beloved figure in the city of Los Angeles and around the world. What Kobe meant to so many people could never be properly measured, but this statue is one of the most anticipated unveilings in league history. Everyone wants to have that moment as soon as they can, but fans will have to be just a little patient.

There has been a lot of speculation on what exactly the statue itself will be and everything that will go into it, all that will be involved. All will soon be revealed to the world, as Bryant will forever be immortalized with the statue fitting for a legend of his stature.

Jerry West reflects on Kobe Bryant’s impact

The legendary stories that all of Kobe Bryant’s peers have continued to keep his legacy alive and strong. Perhaps no one was more responsible for Bryant’s Lakers career than Jerry West, who drafted him and served as a mentor throughout his life.

With the statue unveiling finally here, West reflected on the impact that Bryant had across the world and expressed his disappointment that he couldn’t be here for this day. The entire Lakers family echoes West’s remarks, but hopefully the statue unveiling is a big celebration of Kobe’s life and legacy.

