Lakers News: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Believes L.A. Can Make NBA Finals

Since their run to the 2020 NBA Championship, postseason success has been basically non-existent for the Los Angeles Lakers. That 2020 team was a deep one and even though LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the way, there were great contributions from the likes of Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma.

This year’s team has some similarities to that championship team with Davis even noting how players such as Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura mirror those roles filled by Caldwell-Pope, Caruso and Kuzma. The Lakers have been much better since the trade deadline and have put together some impressive performances leading some to wonder if they can make a run and one of those former Lakers players believes it is a real possibility.

Kuzma took to Twitter and revealed his playoff ‘hot take’ as he spoke on his belief that the Lakers can make the NBA Finals this year:

My hot take.. (but not really) I think the lakeshow can get to the finals.. — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 11, 2023

With the Western Conference being so wide open, there are very few things that seem impossible. Even though the best the Lakers can be is a seventh seed, provided they defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first Play-In Game Tuesday night, the makeup of this team and the level at which they have played since the deadline has been very high for the most part.

The key to a Lakers championship run likely revolves around Davis and whether he can consistently perform at the highest levels he has shown this season. Davis has reminded the world that he remains one of the most talented players in the NBA today and if he can be dominant, the Lakers can play with any team in the league.

Kuzma witnessed this firsthand when he was with the purple and gold and with his Washington Wizards not qualifying for the postseason, there is likely at least a part of him rooting for his former franchise and teammates. The road will not be easy for the Lakers, but there has been a belief within this team that a run is possible and that belief clearly extends beyond the locker room as well.

Austin Reaves likes Lakers chances in playoffs as long as they’re healthy

Another huge key for the Lakers, as has been the case over the past couple seasons, will be their overall health. Injuries have decimated the Lakers and even amidst this improved play the team has still been without some key players at points. But if they can stay healthy, Austin Reaves loves the Lakers chances against anyone.

“Yeah, for sure,” Reaves said. “I think since the trade deadline we’ve played some of the best basketball in the league. And we’ve actually not been that healthy, we’ve had Bron out at points, we’ve had AD out at points and DLo. So if we’re whole and healthy, we like our opportunity.”

